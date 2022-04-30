Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday's action in the Premier League will see Brentford FC play Manchester United. The game at Old Trafford starts at 3:00 PM ET. Manchester United currently has 55 points, and is sixth in the league table. Brentford has 40 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brentford

Manchester United and Brentford Stats

  • Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Brentford is 12th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
  • Brentford is scoring 1.2 goals per game (11th in the Premier League), and Manchester United is conceding 1.5 per match (14th in league).
  • Manchester United's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.
  • Brentford has a goal differential of -8 for the season, which is 12th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this season, with 17 goals in 28 games (second in league).
  • Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 33 league games.
  • Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine (on 16 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

Brentford Key Players

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Liverpool

L 4-0

Away

4/23/2022

Arsenal

L 3-1

Away

4/28/2022

Chelsea

D 1-1

Home

5/2/2022

Brentford

-

Home

5/7/2022

Brighton

-

Away

5/22/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

Brentford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

West Ham

W 2-0

Home

4/16/2022

Watford

W 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Tottenham

D 0-0

Home

5/2/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

5/7/2022

Southampton

-

Home

5/15/2022

Everton

-

Away

5/22/2022

Leeds

-

Home

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Manchester United vs. Brentford

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

