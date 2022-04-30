How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's action in the Premier League will see Brentford FC play Manchester United. The game at Old Trafford starts at 3:00 PM ET. Manchester United currently has 55 points, and is sixth in the league table. Brentford has 40 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brentford
- Match Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Manchester United and Brentford Stats
- Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Brentford is 12th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
- Brentford is scoring 1.2 goals per game (11th in the Premier League), and Manchester United is conceding 1.5 per match (14th in league).
- Manchester United's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.
- Brentford has a goal differential of -8 for the season, which is 12th in the league.
Manchester United Key Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this season, with 17 goals in 28 games (second in league).
- Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 33 league games.
- Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine (on 16 chances created) in 20 league appearances.
Brentford Key Players
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Liverpool
L 4-0
Away
4/23/2022
Arsenal
L 3-1
Away
4/28/2022
Chelsea
D 1-1
Home
5/2/2022
Brentford
-
Home
5/7/2022
Brighton
-
Away
5/22/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
West Ham
W 2-0
Home
4/16/2022
Watford
W 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Tottenham
D 0-0
Home
5/2/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
5/7/2022
Southampton
-
Home
5/15/2022
Everton
-
Away
5/22/2022
Leeds
-
Home
How To Watch
May
2
2022
Manchester United vs. Brentford
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)