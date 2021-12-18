Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Saturday in the Premier League will feature Manchester United against Brighton & Hove Albion, with action beginning from Old Trafford at 7:30 AM ET on NBC Sports Networks. With 27 points, Manchester United is currently sixth in the league. Brighton has 20 points, and is in 13th place.

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brighton

    • Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Old Trafford
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Manchester United and Brighton Stats

    • Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fourth in the Premier League), and Brighton is giving up 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
    • Brighton is 17th in the Premier League offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Manchester United is 12th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
    • In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is sixth in the league, at +2.
    • Brighton's goal differential is -3, which is 13th in the league.

    Manchester United Key Players

    • Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has seven goals (on 38 shots) in 13 league games.
    • Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 22 shots, 1.4 per game) in 16 league appearances.
    • Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has seven (on eight chances created) in nine league appearances.

    Brighton Key Players

    • Neal Maupay is Brighton's top scorer, with six goals (on 25 shots) in 15 league games.
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Leandro Trossard, with three goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.
    • Pascal Gross is Brighton's assist leader, with two in 13 games (30th in league).

    Manchester United Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Arsenal

    W 3-2

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Crystal Palace

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Norwich City

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Brighton

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Newcastle

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Burnley

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Home

    Brighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    West Ham

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Southampton

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Wolverhampton

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Manchester United

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Brentford

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Chelsea

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Everton

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
    Soccer

    Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    just now
    nadal
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Mubadala 3rd Place & Final, Maia 2-ATP Challenger Semifinals & Doubles Final

    1 hour ago
    egypt
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Egypt vs. Qatar

    2 hours ago
    g league ignite
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors

    8 hours ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) go for a loose ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Trail Blazers

    9 hours ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Kings

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17153295
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

    9 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    9 hours ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a three-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy