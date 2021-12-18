Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Saturday in the Premier League will feature Manchester United against Brighton & Hove Albion, with action beginning from Old Trafford at 7:30 AM ET on NBC Sports Networks. With 27 points, Manchester United is currently sixth in the league. Brighton has 20 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brighton

Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Old Trafford

Manchester United and Brighton Stats

Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fourth in the Premier League), and Brighton is giving up 1.1 per game (fifth in league).

Brighton is 17th in the Premier League offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Manchester United is 12th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is sixth in the league, at +2.

Brighton's goal differential is -3, which is 13th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has seven goals (on 38 shots) in 13 league games.

Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 22 shots, 1.4 per game) in 16 league appearances.

Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has seven (on eight chances created) in nine league appearances.

Brighton Key Players

Neal Maupay is Brighton's top scorer, with six goals (on 25 shots) in 15 league games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Leandro Trossard, with three goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.

Pascal Gross is Brighton's assist leader, with two in 13 games (30th in league).

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 Arsenal W 3-2 Home 12/5/2021 Crystal Palace W 1-0 Home 12/11/2021 Norwich City W 1-0 Away 12/18/2021 Brighton - Home 12/27/2021 Newcastle - Away 12/30/2021 Burnley - Home 1/3/2022 Wolverhampton - Home

Brighton Schedule