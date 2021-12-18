Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in the Premier League will feature Manchester United against Brighton & Hove Albion, with action beginning from Old Trafford at 7:30 AM ET on NBC Sports Networks. With 27 points, Manchester United is currently sixth in the league. Brighton has 20 points, and is in 13th place.
Manchester United and Brighton Stats
- Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fourth in the Premier League), and Brighton is giving up 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
- Brighton is 17th in the Premier League offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Manchester United is 12th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is sixth in the league, at +2.
- Brighton's goal differential is -3, which is 13th in the league.
Manchester United Key Players
- Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has seven goals (on 38 shots) in 13 league games.
- Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 22 shots, 1.4 per game) in 16 league appearances.
- Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has seven (on eight chances created) in nine league appearances.
Brighton Key Players
- Neal Maupay is Brighton's top scorer, with six goals (on 25 shots) in 15 league games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Leandro Trossard, with three goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.
- Pascal Gross is Brighton's assist leader, with two in 13 games (30th in league).
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Arsenal
W 3-2
Home
12/5/2021
Crystal Palace
W 1-0
Home
12/11/2021
Norwich City
W 1-0
Away
12/18/2021
Brighton
-
Home
12/27/2021
Newcastle
-
Away
12/30/2021
Burnley
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
Brighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
West Ham
D 1-1
Away
12/4/2021
Southampton
D 1-1
Away
12/15/2021
Wolverhampton
L 1-0
Home
12/18/2021
Manchester United
-
Away
12/26/2021
Brentford
-
Home
12/29/2021
Chelsea
-
Away
1/2/2022
Everton
-
Away
