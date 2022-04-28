Manchester United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chelsea FC and Manchester United will meet in the Premier League action on Thursday, April 28. The game at Old Trafford gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on USA Network. Chelsea is third in the league, with 65 points. Manchester United is sixth, with 54.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea Stats

  • Chelsea has scored 67 goals in 32 games (third in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 51 in 34 (13th in league).
  • Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League in goals scored (53 in 34 games), and Chelsea is third in goals allowed (27 in 32).
  • In terms of goal differential, Chelsea is third in the league, at +40.
  • Manchester United is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +2.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has 10 goals in 29 games (12th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Chelsea is Kai Havertz, who has seven goals in 29 games.
  • Mount has nine assists in 29 games -- tops on Chelsea, and fourth in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Southampton

W 6-0

Away

4/20/2022

Arsenal

L 4-2

Home

4/24/2022

West Ham

W 1-0

Home

4/28/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

5/1/2022

Everton

-

Away

5/7/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

5/11/2022

Leeds

-

Away

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Norwich City

W 3-2

Home

4/19/2022

Liverpool

L 4-0

Away

4/23/2022

Arsenal

L 3-1

Away

4/28/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

5/2/2022

Brentford

-

Home

5/7/2022

Brighton

-

Away

5/22/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
