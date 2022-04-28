Manchester United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

Chelsea FC and Manchester United will meet in the Premier League action on Thursday, April 28. The game at Old Trafford gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on USA Network. Chelsea is third in the league, with 65 points. Manchester United is sixth, with 54.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea has scored 67 goals in 32 games (third in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 51 in 34 (13th in league).

Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League in goals scored (53 in 34 games), and Chelsea is third in goals allowed (27 in 32).

In terms of goal differential, Chelsea is third in the league, at +40.

Manchester United is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +2.

Chelsea Key Players

Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has 10 goals in 29 games (12th in league).

The second-leading scorer for Chelsea is Kai Havertz, who has seven goals in 29 games.

Mount has nine assists in 29 games -- tops on Chelsea, and fourth in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Southampton W 6-0 Away 4/20/2022 Arsenal L 4-2 Home 4/24/2022 West Ham W 1-0 Home 4/28/2022 Manchester United - Away 5/1/2022 Everton - Away 5/7/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 5/11/2022 Leeds - Away

Manchester United Schedule