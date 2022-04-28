Manchester United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chelsea FC and Manchester United will meet in the Premier League action on Thursday, April 28. The game at Old Trafford gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on USA Network. Chelsea is third in the league, with 65 points. Manchester United is sixth, with 54.
How to Watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea
- Match Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Manchester United and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea has scored 67 goals in 32 games (third in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 51 in 34 (13th in league).
- Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League in goals scored (53 in 34 games), and Chelsea is third in goals allowed (27 in 32).
- In terms of goal differential, Chelsea is third in the league, at +40.
- Manchester United is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +2.
Chelsea Key Players
- Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has 10 goals in 29 games (12th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Chelsea is Kai Havertz, who has seven goals in 29 games.
- Mount has nine assists in 29 games -- tops on Chelsea, and fourth in the league.
Manchester United Key Players
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Southampton
W 6-0
Away
4/20/2022
Arsenal
L 4-2
Home
4/24/2022
West Ham
W 1-0
Home
4/28/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
5/1/2022
Everton
-
Away
5/7/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
5/11/2022
Leeds
-
Away
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Norwich City
W 3-2
Home
4/19/2022
Liverpool
L 4-0
Away
4/23/2022
Arsenal
L 3-1
Away
4/28/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
5/2/2022
Brentford
-
Home
5/7/2022
Brighton
-
Away
5/22/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
How To Watch
April
28
2022
Manchester United vs. Chelsea
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)