How to Watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in the Premier League will feature Manchester United against Leicester City, with action getting underway from Old Trafford at 12:30 PM ET on USA Network. Manchester United has 50 points, and is sixth in the league table. Leicester City has 36 points, and is in 10th place.
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Manchester United and Leicester City Stats
- Manchester United puts up 1.7 goals per game (fifth in the Premier League), and Leicester City concedes 1.7 per game (14th in league).
- Leicester City has scored 42 goals in 27 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Manchester United has conceded 40 in 29 (11th in league).
- Manchester United is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +8.
- Leicester City's goal differential is -4, which is 11th in the league.
Manchester United Key Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 67 shots) in 24 league games.
- Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 38 shots, 1.4 per game) in 27 league appearances.
- Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine (on 16 chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Leicester City Key Players
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Watford
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
Manchester City
L 4-1
Away
3/12/2022
Tottenham
W 3-2
Home
4/2/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
4/9/2022
Everton
-
Away
4/16/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
4/23/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Leeds
W 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
Arsenal
L 2-0
Away
3/20/2022
Brentford
W 2-1
Home
4/2/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
4/10/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
4/17/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
4/23/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
