Saturday in the Premier League will feature Manchester United against Leicester City, with action getting underway from Old Trafford at 12:30 PM ET on USA Network. Manchester United has 50 points, and is sixth in the league table. Leicester City has 36 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Old Trafford

Manchester United and Leicester City Stats

Manchester United puts up 1.7 goals per game (fifth in the Premier League), and Leicester City concedes 1.7 per game (14th in league).

Leicester City has scored 42 goals in 27 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Manchester United has conceded 40 in 29 (11th in league).

Manchester United is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +8.

Leicester City's goal differential is -4, which is 11th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 67 shots) in 24 league games.

Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 38 shots, 1.4 per game) in 27 league appearances.

Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine (on 16 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Leicester City Key Players

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Watford D 0-0 Home 3/6/2022 Manchester City L 4-1 Away 3/12/2022 Tottenham W 3-2 Home 4/2/2022 Leicester City - Home 4/9/2022 Everton - Away 4/16/2022 Norwich City - Home 4/23/2022 Arsenal - Away

Leicester City Schedule