How to Watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in the Premier League will feature Manchester United against Leicester City, with action getting underway from Old Trafford at 12:30 PM ET on USA Network. Manchester United has 50 points, and is sixth in the league table. Leicester City has 36 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Manchester United and Leicester City Stats

  • Manchester United puts up 1.7 goals per game (fifth in the Premier League), and Leicester City concedes 1.7 per game (14th in league).
  • Leicester City has scored 42 goals in 27 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Manchester United has conceded 40 in 29 (11th in league).
  • Manchester United is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +8.
  • Leicester City's goal differential is -4, which is 11th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 67 shots) in 24 league games.
  • Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 38 shots, 1.4 per game) in 27 league appearances.
  • Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine (on 16 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Leicester City Key Players

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Watford

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

Manchester City

L 4-1

Away

3/12/2022

Tottenham

W 3-2

Home

4/2/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

4/9/2022

Everton

-

Away

4/16/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

4/23/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Leeds

W 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

Arsenal

L 2-0

Away

3/20/2022

Brentford

W 2-1

Home

4/2/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

4/10/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

4/17/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

4/23/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
