Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Manchester United hosts Norwich City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, April 16. The two clubs will battle at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. Manchester United is currently seventh in the league table, with 51 points. Norwich City is 20th, with 21.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Norwich City

Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Old Trafford

Manchester United and Norwich City Stats

Manchester United is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (49 in 31 matches), and Norwich City is 19th in goals allowed (63 in 31).

Norwich City is 20th in the Premier League offensively (0.6 goals per game), and Manchester United is ninth defensively (1.4 allowed per game).

Manchester United has a goal differential of +7 for the season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Norwich City is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -43.

Manchester United Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 25 games (fifth in league).

The second-leading scorer for Manchester United is Bruno Fernandes, who has nine goals in 29 games.

Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine in 18 games (fourth in league).

Norwich City Key Players

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Tottenham W 3-2 Home 4/2/2022 Leicester City D 1-1 Home 4/9/2022 Everton L 1-0 Away 4/16/2022 Norwich City - Home 4/19/2022 Liverpool - Away 4/23/2022 Arsenal - Away 5/2/2022 Brentford - Home

