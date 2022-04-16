Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United hosts Norwich City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, April 16. The two clubs will battle at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. Manchester United is currently seventh in the league table, with 51 points. Norwich City is 20th, with 21.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Norwich City

Manchester United and Norwich City Stats

  • Manchester United is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (49 in 31 matches), and Norwich City is 19th in goals allowed (63 in 31).
  • Norwich City is 20th in the Premier League offensively (0.6 goals per game), and Manchester United is ninth defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
  • Manchester United has a goal differential of +7 for the season, which ranks seventh in the league.
  • Norwich City is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -43.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 25 games (fifth in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Manchester United is Bruno Fernandes, who has nine goals in 29 games.
  • Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine in 18 games (fourth in league).

Norwich City Key Players

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Tottenham

W 3-2

Home

4/2/2022

Leicester City

D 1-1

Home

4/9/2022

Everton

L 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

4/19/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

4/23/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

5/2/2022

Brentford

-

Home

Norwich City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Leeds

L 2-1

Away

4/2/2022

Brighton

D 0-0

Away

4/10/2022

Burnley

W 2-0

Home

4/16/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

4/23/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

4/30/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

5/7/2022

West Ham

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Manchester United vs. Norwich City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
