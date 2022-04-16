Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester United hosts Norwich City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, April 16. The two clubs will battle at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. Manchester United is currently seventh in the league table, with 51 points. Norwich City is 20th, with 21.
How to Watch Manchester United vs. Norwich City
- Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Old Trafford
Manchester United and Norwich City Stats
- Manchester United is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (49 in 31 matches), and Norwich City is 19th in goals allowed (63 in 31).
- Norwich City is 20th in the Premier League offensively (0.6 goals per game), and Manchester United is ninth defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
- Manchester United has a goal differential of +7 for the season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Norwich City is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -43.
Manchester United Key Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 25 games (fifth in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Manchester United is Bruno Fernandes, who has nine goals in 29 games.
- Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine in 18 games (fourth in league).
Norwich City Key Players
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Tottenham
W 3-2
Home
4/2/2022
Leicester City
D 1-1
Home
4/9/2022
Everton
L 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
4/19/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
4/23/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
5/2/2022
Brentford
-
Home
Norwich City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Leeds
L 2-1
Away
4/2/2022
Brighton
D 0-0
Away
4/10/2022
Burnley
W 2-0
Home
4/16/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
4/23/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
4/30/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
5/7/2022
West Ham
-
Home
