How to Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester United takes on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 12. The two clubs will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on . With 47 points, Manchester United is fifth in the league table. Tottenham has 45 points, and is in seventh place.
How to Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Old Trafford
Manchester United and Tottenham Stats
- Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League in goals scored (45 in 28 games), and Tottenham is sixth in goals allowed (32 in 26).
- Tottenham is seventh in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Manchester United is 11th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).
- Manchester United's goal differential (+7) is seventh in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Tottenham is sixth in the league, at +8.
Manchester United Key Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 23 games (ninth in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester United is Bruno Fernandes, who has nine goals in 27 games.
- Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has nine in 15 games (second in league).
Tottenham Key Players
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Leeds
W 4-2
Away
2/26/2022
Watford
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
Manchester City
L 4-1
Away
3/12/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
4/2/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
4/9/2022
Everton
-
Away
4/16/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Burnley
L 1-0
Away
2/26/2022
Leeds
W 4-0
Away
3/7/2022
Everton
W 5-0
Home
3/12/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
3/16/2022
Brighton
-
Away
3/20/2022
West Ham
-
Home
4/3/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
12:30
PM/EST
