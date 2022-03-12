Manchester United takes on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 12. The two clubs will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on . With 47 points, Manchester United is fifth in the league table. Tottenham has 45 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manchester United and Tottenham Stats

Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League in goals scored (45 in 28 games), and Tottenham is sixth in goals allowed (32 in 26).

Tottenham is seventh in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Manchester United is 11th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).

Manchester United's goal differential (+7) is seventh in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Tottenham is sixth in the league, at +8.

Manchester United Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 23 games (ninth in league).

Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester United is Bruno Fernandes, who has nine goals in 27 games.

Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has nine in 15 games (second in league).

Tottenham Key Players

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Leeds W 4-2 Away 2/26/2022 Watford D 0-0 Home 3/6/2022 Manchester City L 4-1 Away 3/12/2022 Tottenham - Home 4/2/2022 Leicester City - Home 4/9/2022 Everton - Away 4/16/2022 Norwich City - Home

Tottenham Schedule