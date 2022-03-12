Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United takes on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 12. The two clubs will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on . With 47 points, Manchester United is fifth in the league table. Tottenham has 45 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Old Trafford
Manchester United and Tottenham Stats

  • Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League in goals scored (45 in 28 games), and Tottenham is sixth in goals allowed (32 in 26).
  • Tottenham is seventh in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Manchester United is 11th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).
  • Manchester United's goal differential (+7) is seventh in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Tottenham is sixth in the league, at +8.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 23 games (ninth in league).
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester United is Bruno Fernandes, who has nine goals in 27 games.
  • Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has nine in 15 games (second in league).

Tottenham Key Players

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Leeds

W 4-2

Away

2/26/2022

Watford

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

Manchester City

L 4-1

Away

3/12/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

4/2/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

4/9/2022

Everton

-

Away

4/16/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Burnley

L 1-0

Away

2/26/2022

Leeds

W 4-0

Away

3/7/2022

Everton

W 5-0

Home

3/12/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

3/16/2022

Brighton

-

Away

3/20/2022

West Ham

-

Home

4/3/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
