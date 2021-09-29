September 29, 2021
How to Watch Manchester United vs. Villarreal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A Group F face off in the UEFA Champions League gets underway.
Author:

What's old is once again new at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is several weeks into his second tenure with Manchester United and is still the all-time top goalscorer in both Champions League and International football history.

How to Watch: Manchester United vs. Villarreal

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Manchester United vs Villareal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With four goals in as many matches, Ronaldo has been a clear asset to United, but he's by no means the only meaningful arrival at Old Trafford. Raphaël Varane understands what it means to be a championship winner thanks to his 10-year run at Real Madrid, and now the centre-back is working wonders in his new team, along with fellow teammate Bruno Fernandes.

Villarreal is not one to be intimidated by star power. That was proven in Saturday's goalless draw against Real Madrid, where Villarreal snuffed out meaningful Madrid opportunities while playing as the away side. Captain Mario Gaspar had a lot to do with that, and as a career-long Villarreal faithful, he's creeping ever closer to the all-time goalscoring record for the team.

Though it's still very early on in the group stages, Manchester United is the only team in Group F that has yet to score a point. It will need to earn its first points here to make clear that a path to the championship remains viable.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Manchester United vs Villareal

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
