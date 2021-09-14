How to watch Manchester United vs. Young Boys

September 14, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Young Boys vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to the Champions League with Manchester United against Young Boys.
Author:

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his first Champions League appearance in Manchester United colors since the 2009 final Tuesday against Young Boys.

The superstar started his second tenure with the club Saturday at Old Trafford. He scored twice as United dominated Newcastle 4-1, an appetizer before the Red Devils visit Bern, Switzerland, for their Champions League opener.

How to Watch

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KCRP - Corpus Christi)

You can stream Manchester United vs. Young Boys on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ronaldo and his club are in Group F with the reigning Swiss champion Young Boys, reigning Europa League winner Villarreal and Atalanta, a club looking to make the Champions League knockout stages for a third straight year.

Manchester United already were considered frontrunners in the group prior to Ronaldo’s return.

Against Newcastle, Ronaldo's brace may have stolen the show, but Bruno Fernandes scored his own highlight-reel goal.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford will not travel to Switzerland due to injury. Anthony Elanga will look to make his first appearance of the season and his Champions League debut.

Young Boys manager David Wagner won the UEFA Cup with Schalke as a player in 1997, but this will be his first taste of the tournament as a head coach.

The German manager led Young Boys through three rounds of qualifying with relative ease, dispatching Slovan Bratislava, CFR Cluj and Ferencváros.

In the Swiss Super League, Wagner’s men sit fourth after losing just once in their first five games. They have conceded fewer goals than any other team in the division.

The hosts will be without five regulars due to injuries: captain Fabian Lustenberger, Joel Monteiro, Nico Mainer, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Esteban Petignat.

