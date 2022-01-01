Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet at Old Trafford on Monday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on January 3 at 12:30 PM ET, airing on USA Network. With 31 points, Manchester United is seventh in the league. Wolverhampton has 25 points, and is in eighth place.

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton

    Manchester United and Wolverhampton Stats

    • Manchester United scores 1.7 goals per match (seventh in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton allows 0.8 per game (second in league).
    • Wolverhampton scores 0.7 goals per game (19th in the Premier League), and Manchester United concedes 1.4 per match (11th in league).
    • Manchester United has a goal differential of +4 on the season, sixth in the league.
    • Wolverhampton is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.

    Manchester United Key Players

    • Cristiano Ronaldo has eight goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Manchester United, and fourth in the league.
    • Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.
    • Paul Pogba has seven assists in nine games -- tops on Manchester United, and third in the league.

    Wolverhampton Key Players

    • Hee-chan Hwang is Wolverhampton's top scorer, with four goals (on eight shots) in 14 league games.
    • Raul Jimenez is Wolverhampton's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 22 shots, 1.3 per game) in 17 league appearances.
    • Jimenez is Wolverhampton's assist leader, with two (on 19 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

    Manchester United Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Norwich City

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Newcastle

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Burnley

    W 3-1

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Aston Villa

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    West Ham

    -

    Home

    2/8/2022

    Burnley

    -

    Away

    Wolverhampton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Manchester City

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Brighton

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Chelsea

    D 0-0

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Manchester United

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Southampton

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Brentford

    -

    Away

    2/10/2022

    Arsenal

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) drives past Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at NC State

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) fight for control of the puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy