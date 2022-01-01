Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet at Old Trafford on Monday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on January 3 at 12:30 PM ET, airing on USA Network. With 31 points, Manchester United is seventh in the league. Wolverhampton has 25 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton

Match Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Old Trafford

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Stats

Manchester United scores 1.7 goals per match (seventh in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton allows 0.8 per game (second in league).

Wolverhampton scores 0.7 goals per game (19th in the Premier League), and Manchester United concedes 1.4 per match (11th in league).

Manchester United has a goal differential of +4 on the season, sixth in the league.

Wolverhampton is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Manchester United Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo has eight goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Manchester United, and fourth in the league.

Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.

Paul Pogba has seven assists in nine games -- tops on Manchester United, and third in the league.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Hee-chan Hwang is Wolverhampton's top scorer, with four goals (on eight shots) in 14 league games.

Raul Jimenez is Wolverhampton's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 22 shots, 1.3 per game) in 17 league appearances.

Jimenez is Wolverhampton's assist leader, with two (on 19 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Norwich City W 1-0 Away 12/27/2021 Newcastle D 1-1 Away 12/30/2021 Burnley W 3-1 Home 1/3/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 1/15/2022 Aston Villa - Away 1/22/2022 West Ham - Home 2/8/2022 Burnley - Away

Wolverhampton Schedule