How to Watch Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet at Old Trafford on Monday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on January 3 at 12:30 PM ET, airing on USA Network. With 31 points, Manchester United is seventh in the league. Wolverhampton has 25 points, and is in eighth place.
- Match Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Manchester United and Wolverhampton Stats
- Manchester United scores 1.7 goals per match (seventh in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton allows 0.8 per game (second in league).
- Wolverhampton scores 0.7 goals per game (19th in the Premier League), and Manchester United concedes 1.4 per match (11th in league).
- Manchester United has a goal differential of +4 on the season, sixth in the league.
- Wolverhampton is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.
Manchester United Key Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo has eight goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Manchester United, and fourth in the league.
- Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.
- Paul Pogba has seven assists in nine games -- tops on Manchester United, and third in the league.
Wolverhampton Key Players
- Hee-chan Hwang is Wolverhampton's top scorer, with four goals (on eight shots) in 14 league games.
- Raul Jimenez is Wolverhampton's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 22 shots, 1.3 per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Jimenez is Wolverhampton's assist leader, with two (on 19 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Norwich City
W 1-0
Away
12/27/2021
Newcastle
D 1-1
Away
12/30/2021
Burnley
W 3-1
Home
1/3/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
1/15/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
1/22/2022
West Ham
-
Home
2/8/2022
Burnley
-
Away
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Manchester City
L 1-0
Away
12/15/2021
Brighton
W 1-0
Away
12/19/2021
Chelsea
D 0-0
Home
1/3/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
1/15/2022
Southampton
-
Home
1/22/2022
Brentford
-
Away
2/10/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
