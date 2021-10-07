Canada's surprising run in the World Cup is still going, as the team plays on the road Thursday night. The Canadiens went 1-0-2 in the first window of matches of the final round of qualifying.

How to Watch: Mexico vs. Canada

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (USA), OneSoccer (Canada)

Canada picked up five points and sit just two back of the first-place Mexican team. This is a huge match for the Canadien team. If it could pick up a win on the road at Mexico it would put them in a prime position to make the World Cup.

It may be just the second window of matches, but road wins are at a premium and since Canada already tied the U.S. on the road, it would have possibly two of the hardest road matches out of the way and would have four points to show for it.

Mexico will try and make sure that doesn't happen and remain on top of the standings. El Tri beat Jamaica and Costa Rica in the first set of matches and finished it up with a draw against Panama.

Mexico set itself up nicely after three matches and is looking to keep up the pace when it plays Canada, Honduras and El Salvador in this window of contests.

