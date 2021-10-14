How to Watch Mexico at El Salvador in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Mexico looks to stay in first place in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying when it travels to El Salvador on Wednesday.

Mexico has played well so far in the final round of qualifying. The team currently sits 3-0-2 and leads the group with 11 points. The 11 points put Mexico three points ahead of second-place USA and Panama.

How to Watch: Mexico at El Salvador

Match Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Mexico once again did what it was supposed to on Sunday when it took down Honduras 3-0 to pick up three points. It was a good win after the team played to a 1-1 draw with Canada in the first match of the second window of games.

El Salvador is sitting in sixth place right now but picked up a huge win last Thursday when it beat Panama 1-0. It was the team's first win of the final round and gave it some new life.

It didn't last long, though, as El Salvador gave up two second-half goals to drop a 2-1 decision to Costa Rica on Sunday.

El Salvador may be near the bottom of the group, but if it could pull off the upset against El Tri it will be right in the thick of it.

It won't be easy for El Salvador to knock off Mexico, but a win would shake up the whole group.