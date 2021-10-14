    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mexico at El Salvador in FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mexico looks to stay in first place in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying when it travels to El Salvador on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Mexico has played well so far in the final round of qualifying. The team currently sits 3-0-2 and leads the group with 11 points. The 11 points put Mexico three points ahead of second-place USA and Panama.

    Match Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream Mexico at El Salvador match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mexico once again did what it was supposed to on Sunday when it took down Honduras 3-0 to pick up three points. It was a good win after the team played to a 1-1 draw with Canada in the first match of the second window of games.

    El Salvador is sitting in sixth place right now but picked up a huge win last Thursday when it beat Panama 1-0. It was the team's first win of the final round and gave it some new life. 

    It didn't last long, though, as El Salvador gave up two second-half goals to drop a 2-1 decision to Costa Rica on Sunday.

    El Salvador may be near the bottom of the group, but if it could pull off the upset against El Tri it will be right in the thick of it.

    It won't be easy for El Salvador to knock off Mexico, but a win would shake up the whole group.

    Mexico at El Salvador in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
