    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Honduras: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The quest for a 2022 World Cup berth is complicated for Mexico, which hopes to bounce back from consecutive draws as it hosts Honduras on Sunday.
    Author:

    Mexico will look to get back on track in Concacaf World Cup qualifying Sunday against Honduras after two draws in their last two matches knocked them from the top of the standings.

    In Mexico's first game of this international break, the team gave up its lead and finished in a 1–1 draw with Canada.

    How to Watch: Mexico vs. Honduras

    Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: UNIVISION (KXLN-Houston)

    Live Stream Mexico vs. Honduras on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio’s goal secured a crucial point for his team.

    Mexico remains level with the United States in points but has given up vital ground in goal differential, which puts the U.S. national team in first place.

    Honduras is still seeking its first qualifying win and have attained three points from as many draws, the first of which came against Canada.

    Mexico's star striker Raúl Jiménez has failed to recapture his best form since returning from the skull fracture he suffered last year. Defender Jorge Sánchez scored Mexico's goal against Canada. The team has scored just five goals in its last five outings.

    Still, the team's offense still outpaces that of Honduras, which has scored just twice in four qualifying matches so far.

    Mexico also has far loftier ambitions for next year’s World Cup, but its recent play creates some concerns as it looks to keep pace with the United States.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Mexico vs. Honduras

    TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION (KXLN-Houston)
    Time
    7
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Honduras

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) pulls his jersey during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and defensive end Christian Covington (95) react after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_16909934
    Soccer

    How to Watch Panama vs. United States

    1 hour ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    NCAA Football

    Louisiana vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy