The quest for a 2022 World Cup berth is complicated for Mexico, which hopes to bounce back from consecutive draws as it hosts Honduras on Sunday.

Mexico will look to get back on track in Concacaf World Cup qualifying Sunday against Honduras after two draws in their last two matches knocked them from the top of the standings.

In Mexico's first game of this international break, the team gave up its lead and finished in a 1–1 draw with Canada.

How to Watch: Mexico vs. Honduras

Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KXLN-Houston)

Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio’s goal secured a crucial point for his team.

Mexico remains level with the United States in points but has given up vital ground in goal differential, which puts the U.S. national team in first place.

Honduras is still seeking its first qualifying win and have attained three points from as many draws, the first of which came against Canada.

Mexico's star striker Raúl Jiménez has failed to recapture his best form since returning from the skull fracture he suffered last year. Defender Jorge Sánchez scored Mexico's goal against Canada. The team has scored just five goals in its last five outings.

Still, the team's offense still outpaces that of Honduras, which has scored just twice in four qualifying matches so far.

Mexico also has far loftier ambitions for next year’s World Cup, but its recent play creates some concerns as it looks to keep pace with the United States.