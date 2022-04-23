Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United forward Luis Amarilla (9) shoots the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) during the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United FC hosts Chicago Fire in MLS at Allianz Field on Saturday, April 23. The two clubs will square off at 5:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Minnesota United FC currently has 11 points, ranking 10th in the league. Chicago has 10 points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago

Minnesota United FC and Chicago Stats

  • Minnesota United FC scores 1.1 goals per game (19th in MLS), and Chicago concedes 0.3 per game (first in league).
  • Chicago is scoring 0.7 goals per game (28th in MLS), and Minnesota United FC is giving up 0.9 per game (fourth in league).
  • Minnesota United FC has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is 11th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Chicago is seventh in the league, at +3.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

  • Robin Lod has two goals in seven games -- No. 1 on Minnesota United FC, and 22nd in the league.
  • Luis Amarilla has two goals in seven appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Hassani Dotson is Minnesota United FC's leader in assists, with two (on four chances created) in seven league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Seattle

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Austin FC

L 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Colorado

W 3-1

Home

4/23/2022

Chicago

-

Home

5/1/2022

LAFC

-

Away

5/7/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

5/15/2022

Seattle

-

Away

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

FC Dallas

D 0-0

Home

4/9/2022

Orlando City SC

L 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Los Angeles

D 0-0

Home

4/23/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

4/30/2022

New York

-

Home

5/7/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

5/14/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Chicago Fire FC at Minnesota United FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

