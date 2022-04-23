Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Apr 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United forward Luis Amarilla (9) shoots the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) during the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United FC hosts Chicago Fire in MLS at Allianz Field on Saturday, April 23. The two clubs will square off at 5:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Minnesota United FC currently has 11 points, ranking 10th in the league. Chicago has 10 points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Allianz Field

Minnesota United FC and Chicago Stats

Minnesota United FC scores 1.1 goals per game (19th in MLS), and Chicago concedes 0.3 per game (first in league).

Chicago is scoring 0.7 goals per game (28th in MLS), and Minnesota United FC is giving up 0.9 per game (fourth in league).

Minnesota United FC has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is 11th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Chicago is seventh in the league, at +3.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Robin Lod has two goals in seven games -- No. 1 on Minnesota United FC, and 22nd in the league.

Luis Amarilla has two goals in seven appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Hassani Dotson is Minnesota United FC's leader in assists, with two (on four chances created) in seven league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

Minnesota United FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Seattle L 2-1 Home 4/10/2022 Austin FC L 1-0 Away 4/16/2022 Colorado W 3-1 Home 4/23/2022 Chicago - Home 5/1/2022 LAFC - Away 5/7/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 5/15/2022 Seattle - Away

Chicago Schedule