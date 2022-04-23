Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Minnesota United FC hosts Chicago Fire in MLS at Allianz Field on Saturday, April 23. The two clubs will square off at 5:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Minnesota United FC currently has 11 points, ranking 10th in the league. Chicago has 10 points, and is 15th overall.
How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Allianz Field
Minnesota United FC and Chicago Stats
- Minnesota United FC scores 1.1 goals per game (19th in MLS), and Chicago concedes 0.3 per game (first in league).
- Chicago is scoring 0.7 goals per game (28th in MLS), and Minnesota United FC is giving up 0.9 per game (fourth in league).
- Minnesota United FC has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is 11th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Chicago is seventh in the league, at +3.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
- Robin Lod has two goals in seven games -- No. 1 on Minnesota United FC, and 22nd in the league.
- Luis Amarilla has two goals in seven appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Hassani Dotson is Minnesota United FC's leader in assists, with two (on four chances created) in seven league appearances.
Chicago Key Players
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Seattle
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Austin FC
L 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Colorado
W 3-1
Home
4/23/2022
Chicago
-
Home
5/1/2022
LAFC
-
Away
5/7/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
5/15/2022
Seattle
-
Away
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
FC Dallas
D 0-0
Home
4/9/2022
Orlando City SC
L 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Los Angeles
D 0-0
Home
4/23/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
4/30/2022
New York
-
Home
5/7/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
5/14/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
