Mar 5, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo (80) and forward Cristian Espinoza (10) celebrate after the game against the Columbus Crew at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes hits the pitch against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, March 19. The two MLS clubs will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota United FC has five points, ranking 15th in the league. San Jose has one point, and is 24th overall.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Allianz Field

Allianz Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota United FC and San Jose Stats

Minnesota United FC is 19th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per match), and San Jose is 23rd defensively (2.7 conceded per game).

San Jose is 13th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Minnesota United FC is third defensively (0.7 allowed per match).

Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +1, which ranks 10th in the league.

San Jose has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which is 24th in the league.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Hassani Dotson is Minnesota United FC's leading scorer this year, with one goal in three games (21st in league).

Robin Lod also has one goal (in three league games).

Minnesota United FC's leader in assists is Dotson, who has one in three games (13th in league).

San Jose Key Players

Minnesota United FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Philadelphia D 1-1 Away 3/5/2022 Nashville SC D 1-1 Home 3/13/2022 New York W 1-0 Away 3/19/2022 San Jose - Home 4/2/2022 Seattle - Home 4/10/2022 Austin FC - Away 4/16/2022 Colorado - Home

San Jose Schedule