How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo (80) and forward Cristian Espinoza (10) celebrate after the game against the Columbus Crew at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes hits the pitch against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, March 19. The two MLS clubs will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota United FC has five points, ranking 15th in the league. San Jose has one point, and is 24th overall.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Allianz Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota United FC and San Jose Stats

  • Minnesota United FC is 19th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per match), and San Jose is 23rd defensively (2.7 conceded per game).
  • San Jose is 13th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Minnesota United FC is third defensively (0.7 allowed per match).
  • Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +1, which ranks 10th in the league.
  • San Jose has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which is 24th in the league.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

  • Hassani Dotson is Minnesota United FC's leading scorer this year, with one goal in three games (21st in league).
  • Robin Lod also has one goal (in three league games).
  • Minnesota United FC's leader in assists is Dotson, who has one in three games (13th in league).

San Jose Key Players

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Away

3/5/2022

Nashville SC

D 1-1

Home

3/13/2022

New York

W 1-0

Away

3/19/2022

San Jose

-

Home

4/2/2022

Seattle

-

Home

4/10/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Colorado

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

New York

L 3-1

Home

3/5/2022

Columbus

D 3-3

Home

3/12/2022

Philadelphia

L 2-0

Away

3/19/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Houston

-

Away

4/16/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

How To Watch

March
19
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
