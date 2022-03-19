How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose Earthquakes hits the pitch against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, March 19. The two MLS clubs will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota United FC has five points, ranking 15th in the league. San Jose has one point, and is 24th overall.
How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Allianz Field
Minnesota United FC and San Jose Stats
- Minnesota United FC is 19th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per match), and San Jose is 23rd defensively (2.7 conceded per game).
- San Jose is 13th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Minnesota United FC is third defensively (0.7 allowed per match).
- Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +1, which ranks 10th in the league.
- San Jose has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which is 24th in the league.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
- Hassani Dotson is Minnesota United FC's leading scorer this year, with one goal in three games (21st in league).
- Robin Lod also has one goal (in three league games).
- Minnesota United FC's leader in assists is Dotson, who has one in three games (13th in league).
San Jose Key Players
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Away
3/5/2022
Nashville SC
D 1-1
Home
3/13/2022
New York
W 1-0
Away
3/19/2022
San Jose
-
Home
4/2/2022
Seattle
-
Home
4/10/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Colorado
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
New York
L 3-1
Home
3/5/2022
Columbus
D 3-3
Home
3/12/2022
Philadelphia
L 2-0
Away
3/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Houston
-
Away
4/16/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
How To Watch
March
19
2022
San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
