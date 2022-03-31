Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Fredy Montero (12) moves the ball against Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Fredy Montero (12) moves the ball against Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Seattle Sounders FC take on Minnesota United FC. The game at Allianz Field gets underway at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota United FC is seventh overall in the league in points, with eight. Seattle is 21st, with four.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle

Minnesota United FC and Seattle Stats

  • Minnesota United FC puts up one goal per game (19th in MLS), and Seattle gives up 1.3 per match (15th in league).
  • Seattle is 19th in MLS offensively (one goal per match), and Minnesota United FC is second defensively (0.5 allowed per game).
  • Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +2, which is eighth in the league.
  • Seattle is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

  • Minnesota United FC is led by Luis Amarilla, who has two goals (on six shots) in four league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Minnesota United FC is Hassani Dotson, who has one goal in four games.
  • Dotson has one assist in four games -- tops on Minnesota United FC, and 17th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Nashville SC

D 1-1

Home

3/13/2022

New York

W 1-0

Away

3/19/2022

San Jose

W 1-0

Home

4/2/2022

Seattle

-

Home

4/10/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Colorado

-

Home

4/23/2022

Chicago

-

Home

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Home

3/20/2022

Austin FC

D 1-1

Away

4/2/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

4/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

4/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

4/23/2022

San Jose

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Minnesota United FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) tries to control the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Necaxa vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy