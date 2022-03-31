How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in MLS will see Seattle Sounders FC take on Minnesota United FC. The game at Allianz Field gets underway at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota United FC is seventh overall in the league in points, with eight. Seattle is 21st, with four.
How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Allianz Field
Minnesota United FC and Seattle Stats
- Minnesota United FC puts up one goal per game (19th in MLS), and Seattle gives up 1.3 per match (15th in league).
- Seattle is 19th in MLS offensively (one goal per match), and Minnesota United FC is second defensively (0.5 allowed per game).
- Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +2, which is eighth in the league.
- Seattle is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -1.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
- Minnesota United FC is led by Luis Amarilla, who has two goals (on six shots) in four league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Minnesota United FC is Hassani Dotson, who has one goal in four games.
- Dotson has one assist in four games -- tops on Minnesota United FC, and 17th in the league.
Seattle Key Players
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Nashville SC
D 1-1
Home
3/13/2022
New York
W 1-0
Away
3/19/2022
San Jose
W 1-0
Home
4/2/2022
Seattle
-
Home
4/10/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Colorado
-
Home
4/23/2022
Chicago
-
Home
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Home
3/20/2022
Austin FC
D 1-1
Away
4/2/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
4/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
4/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
4/23/2022
San Jose
-
Away
