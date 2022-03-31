Mar 20, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Fredy Montero (12) moves the ball against Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Seattle Sounders FC take on Minnesota United FC. The game at Allianz Field gets underway at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota United FC is seventh overall in the league in points, with eight. Seattle is 21st, with four.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Allianz Field

Allianz Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota United FC and Seattle Stats

Minnesota United FC puts up one goal per game (19th in MLS), and Seattle gives up 1.3 per match (15th in league).

Seattle is 19th in MLS offensively (one goal per match), and Minnesota United FC is second defensively (0.5 allowed per game).

Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +2, which is eighth in the league.

Seattle is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Minnesota United FC is led by Luis Amarilla, who has two goals (on six shots) in four league games.

The second-leading scorer for Minnesota United FC is Hassani Dotson, who has one goal in four games.

Dotson has one assist in four games -- tops on Minnesota United FC, and 17th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Minnesota United FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Nashville SC D 1-1 Home 3/13/2022 New York W 1-0 Away 3/19/2022 San Jose W 1-0 Home 4/2/2022 Seattle - Home 4/10/2022 Austin FC - Away 4/16/2022 Colorado - Home 4/23/2022 Chicago - Home

Seattle Schedule