August 17, 2021
How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Earthquakes host Minnesota hoping to remain in playoff chase.
Author:

San Jose sits one point shy of the Western Conference’s seventh and final playoff spot riding an eight-game unbeaten streak. They host the Minnesota United, which is looking for only its second road win of the 2021 campaign. The Loons' last road win came in June at Portland.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Earthquakes have only netted 21 goals through 19 games and haven't scored more than two goals in any match since a 4-1 win over D.C. United on May 1.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy snapped Minnesota’s five-game unbeaten streak and ended its four-game streak of scoring at least two goals.

While both offenses have struggled as of late, historically goals have come in bunches when these two face off. In the last three contests between these squads, they've combined for 16 goals, including 5-2 and 4-1 wins for Minnesota in 2020.

Earthquakes' midfielder Javier López has scored goals in two of the last three San Jose matches but was held scoreless in the 2-2 draw against Minnesota back on July 3.

Minnesota’s leading scorer Robin Lod missed Saturday’s loss to LA with a calf injury sustained in training leading up to the contest and will be out for a couple of weeks. His absence could damage United’s playoff hopes as the team is only three points clear of the playoff bubble.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

August
17
2021

Minnesota United FC vs San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
