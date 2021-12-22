Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Modicus vs. Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Benfica looks to continue its success this season when it faces off against Modicus.
    As one of Portugal's strongest club's, Benfica is right near the top of the standings and continues to improve as the season progresses. Modicus is hanging on at the bottom, currently in 12th place in the standings. 

    How to Watch Modicus vs. Benfica Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Benfica TV

    Live stream Modicus vs. Benfica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Benfica is No. 2 in the standings with 28 points, only behind Sporting. Over the last five matches, the team is 3-1-1. Overall, the club is 9-2-1 and sits just three points ahead of Electrico. Benfica got a 3-1 win over Fundao on Dec. 12 in which Jacare scored two goals in the fourth and 11th minute. Benfica's last loss came over a month ago against Sporting. 

    Modicus is trying to stay positive even though just two teams are below it in the standings. The club is 3-8-1 on the season with 10 points and has gone 1-4 over its last five matches. 

    However, it got a 4-2 win against Torreense in its last match. That marked its first win in two months. Modicus scored all four goals in the first half and each were by a different player. 

    These two teams are headed in opposite directions, but can Modicus pull off the giant upset and begin to make its way to the middle of the standings?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Modicus vs. Benfica

    TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Benfica
    Soccer

    How to Watch Modicus vs. Benfica

