Moldova vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Moldova and Andorra will meet at Zimbru on Tuesday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will get underway on June 14 at 12:00 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Moldova vs. Andorra

Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Zimbru

Moldova and Andorra Stats

Offensively, Moldova is 20th in the UEFA Nations League (four goals, 1.3 per match). And defensively, Andorra is 27th (four goals conceded, 1.3 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Moldova scored five goals (0.5 per game) and Andorra allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game).

Andorra has scored two goals in three matches in this tournament (40th in UEFA Nations League), and Moldova has allowed four goals in three matches (27th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Andorra scored eight goals (0.8 per game) and Moldova allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game).

Moldova is 23rd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at 0 (and was -25 in World Cup qualifying).

Andorra is 37th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was -16 in World Cup qualifying).

Moldova Players to Watch

Ion Nicolaescu has two goals (zero assists) for Moldova in this tournament, and had three goals (no assists) in World Cup qualifying.

During World Cup qualifying, Catalin Carp had one goal.

Nicolae Milinceanu had one goal for Moldova during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

During the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Danu Spataru had one assist.

Andorra Players to Watch

Andorra's Chus Rubio has one goal in this tournament. He does not have an assist.

In World Cup qualifiers, Andorra's Marc Pujol Pons piled up two goals and two assists.

Marc Vales posted three goals in World Cup qualifiers.

Andorra's Sergi Moreno Marin netted one goal during the World Cup qualifying.

Ricard Betriu Fernandez collected one goal in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Moldova Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Liechtenstein June 3 W 2-0 Away Andorra June 6 D 0-0 Away Latvia June 10 L 4-2 Home Andorra June 14 - Home Latvia September 24 - Away Liechtenstein September 25 - Home

Andorra Schedule