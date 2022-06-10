Moldova vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

Moldova and Latvia will meet at Zimbru on Friday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will kick off on June 10 at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Moldova vs. Latvia

Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Zimbru

Moldova and Latvia Stats

Moldova has scored two goals in this tournament (1.0 per game), while Latvia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Moldova scored five goals (0.5 per game) and Latvia gave up 14 goals (1.4 per game).

Latvia has scored four goals in this tournament (2.0 per game). Moldova has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Latvia scored 11 goals (1.1 per game) and Moldova gave up 30 goals (3.0 per game).

Moldova has outscored opponents 2-0, and its +2 goal differential is 11th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -25 during its World Cup qualification campaign.

In terms of goal differential, Latvia is fifth in the UEFA Nations League at +4 (and was -3 in World Cup qualifying).

Moldova Players to Watch

Moldova's Igor Armas has one assist in this tournament (no goals).

Moldova's Ion Nicolaescu has one goal (zero assists) in this tournament, and had three goals (no assists) in World Cup qualifying.

Catalin Carp had one goal in World Cup qualifying.

Nicolae Milinceanu had one goal for Moldova during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Danu Spataru had one assist.

Latvia Players to Watch

Latvia's Vladislavs Gutkovskis recorded three goals (with zero assists) in the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.

Roberts Uldrikis has two goals in this competition. He also recorded two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

Latvia's Roberts Savalnieks has two assists in the current tournament, and he collected one goal and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Eduards Emsis notched one assist.

Moldova Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Liechtenstein June 3 W 2-0 Away Andorra June 6 D 0-0 Away Latvia June 10 - Home Andorra June 14 - Home Latvia September 24 - Away Liechtenstein September 25 - Home

Latvia Schedule