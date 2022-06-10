Moldova vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

How to Watch Moldova vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Moldova and Latvia will meet at Zimbru on Friday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will kick off on June 10 at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.
- Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Zimbru
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Moldova and Latvia Stats
- Moldova has scored two goals in this tournament (1.0 per game), while Latvia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Moldova scored five goals (0.5 per game) and Latvia gave up 14 goals (1.4 per game).
- Latvia has scored four goals in this tournament (2.0 per game). Moldova has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Latvia scored 11 goals (1.1 per game) and Moldova gave up 30 goals (3.0 per game).
- Moldova has outscored opponents 2-0, and its +2 goal differential is 11th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -25 during its World Cup qualification campaign.
- In terms of goal differential, Latvia is fifth in the UEFA Nations League at +4 (and was -3 in World Cup qualifying).
Moldova Players to Watch
- Moldova's Igor Armas has one assist in this tournament (no goals).
- Moldova's Ion Nicolaescu has one goal (zero assists) in this tournament, and had three goals (no assists) in World Cup qualifying.
- Catalin Carp had one goal in World Cup qualifying.
- Nicolae Milinceanu had one goal for Moldova during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
- During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Danu Spataru had one assist.
Latvia Players to Watch
- Latvia's Vladislavs Gutkovskis recorded three goals (with zero assists) in the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.
- Roberts Uldrikis has two goals in this competition. He also recorded two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
- Latvia's Roberts Savalnieks has two assists in the current tournament, and he collected one goal and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
- In the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Eduards Emsis notched one assist.
Moldova Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Liechtenstein
June 3
W 2-0
Away
Andorra
June 6
D 0-0
Away
Latvia
June 10
-
Home
Andorra
June 14
-
Home
Latvia
September 24
-
Away
Liechtenstein
September 25
-
Home
Latvia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Andorra
June 3
W 3-0
Home
Liechtenstein
June 6
W 1-0
Home
Moldova
June 10
-
Away
Liechtenstein
June 14
-
Away
Moldova
September 24
-
Home
Andorra
September 25
-
Away
