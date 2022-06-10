Moldova vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Moldova vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Moldova and Latvia will meet at Zimbru on Friday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will kick off on June 10 at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

Moldova and Latvia Stats

  • Moldova has scored two goals in this tournament (1.0 per game), while Latvia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Moldova scored five goals (0.5 per game) and Latvia gave up 14 goals (1.4 per game).
  • Latvia has scored four goals in this tournament (2.0 per game). Moldova has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Latvia scored 11 goals (1.1 per game) and Moldova gave up 30 goals (3.0 per game).
  • Moldova has outscored opponents 2-0, and its +2 goal differential is 11th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -25 during its World Cup qualification campaign.
  • In terms of goal differential, Latvia is fifth in the UEFA Nations League at +4 (and was -3 in World Cup qualifying).

Moldova Players to Watch

  • Moldova's Igor Armas has one assist in this tournament (no goals).
  • Moldova's Ion Nicolaescu has one goal (zero assists) in this tournament, and had three goals (no assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • Catalin Carp had one goal in World Cup qualifying.
  • Nicolae Milinceanu had one goal for Moldova during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Danu Spataru had one assist.

Latvia Players to Watch

  • Latvia's Vladislavs Gutkovskis recorded three goals (with zero assists) in the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Roberts Uldrikis has two goals in this competition. He also recorded two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
  • Latvia's Roberts Savalnieks has two assists in the current tournament, and he collected one goal and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Eduards Emsis notched one assist.

Moldova Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Liechtenstein

June 3

W 2-0

Away

Andorra

June 6

D 0-0

Away

Latvia

June 10

-

Home

Andorra

June 14

-

Home

Latvia

September 24

-

Away

Liechtenstein

September 25

-

Home

Latvia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Andorra

June 3

W 3-0

Home

Liechtenstein

June 6

W 1-0

Home

Moldova

June 10

-

Away

Liechtenstein

June 14

-

Away

Moldova

September 24

-

Home

Andorra

September 25

-

Away

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Moldova vs. Latvia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
