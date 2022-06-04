Montenegro vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montenegro vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Romania takes on Montenegro at Gradski Stadion on Saturday, June 4. The two squads will battle at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Montenegro vs. Romania

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Gradski Stadion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Montenegro and Romania Stats

  • Montenegro scored 14 goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, and Romania conceded eight goals.
  • In World Cup qualifying play, Romania put up 13 goals in 10 matches, and Montenegro allowed 15.
  • In terms of goal differential, Montenegro was 33rd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -1.
  • Romania's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was +5.

Montenegro Players to Watch

  • Fatos Beqiraj tallied four goals for Montenegro in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for 10 games).
  • In seven World Cup qualifiers, Nebojsa Kosovic failed to score a goal but registered three assists (17th in UEFA).
  • Sead Haksabanovic did not score but had two assists during the qualifiers.
  • Risto Radunovic had one goal and one assist for Montenegro in World Cup qualifying.

Romania Players to Watch

  • Romania's last World Cup qualifying cycle featured two goals and two assists from Ianis Hagi.
  • Dennis Man scored two goals with zero assists in eight World Cup qualifying matches for Romania.
  • Razvan Marin registered two assists for Romania without putting one past the keeper in 10 World Cup qualifying matches.
  • In 36 games for Cagliari in Serie A, Marin had six assists (19th). He didn't score any goals.
  • Nicolae Stanciu contributed to Romania's cause with one goal and one assist in the last World Cup qualifying (playing in 10 matches).

Montenegro Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Romania

June 4

-

Home

Finland

June 7

-

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 11

-

Home

Romania

June 14

-

Away

Romania Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Montenegro

June 4

-

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 7

-

Away

Finland

June 11

-

Home

Montenegro

June 14

-

Home

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Montenegro vs. Romania

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
