Montenegro vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

How to Watch Montenegro vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Romania takes on Montenegro at Gradski Stadion on Saturday, June 4. The two squads will battle at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.
- Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Gradski Stadion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Montenegro and Romania Stats
- Montenegro scored 14 goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, and Romania conceded eight goals.
- In World Cup qualifying play, Romania put up 13 goals in 10 matches, and Montenegro allowed 15.
- In terms of goal differential, Montenegro was 33rd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -1.
- Romania's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was +5.
Montenegro Players to Watch
- Fatos Beqiraj tallied four goals for Montenegro in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for 10 games).
- In seven World Cup qualifiers, Nebojsa Kosovic failed to score a goal but registered three assists (17th in UEFA).
- Sead Haksabanovic did not score but had two assists during the qualifiers.
- Risto Radunovic had one goal and one assist for Montenegro in World Cup qualifying.
Romania Players to Watch
- Romania's last World Cup qualifying cycle featured two goals and two assists from Ianis Hagi.
- Dennis Man scored two goals with zero assists in eight World Cup qualifying matches for Romania.
- Razvan Marin registered two assists for Romania without putting one past the keeper in 10 World Cup qualifying matches.
- In 36 games for Cagliari in Serie A, Marin had six assists (19th). He didn't score any goals.
- Nicolae Stanciu contributed to Romania's cause with one goal and one assist in the last World Cup qualifying (playing in 10 matches).
Montenegro Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Romania
June 4
-
Home
Finland
June 7
-
Away
Bosnia & Herzegovina
June 11
-
Home
Romania
June 14
-
Away
Romania Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Montenegro
June 4
-
Away
Bosnia & Herzegovina
June 7
-
Away
Finland
June 11
-
Home
Montenegro
June 14
-
Home
