Montenegro vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

How to Watch Montenegro vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Romania takes on Montenegro at Gradski Stadion on Saturday, June 4. The two squads will battle at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Montenegro vs. Romania

Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Gradski Stadion

Gradski Stadion Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Montenegro and Romania Stats

Montenegro scored 14 goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, and Romania conceded eight goals.

In World Cup qualifying play, Romania put up 13 goals in 10 matches, and Montenegro allowed 15.

In terms of goal differential, Montenegro was 33rd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -1.

Romania's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was +5.

Montenegro Players to Watch

Fatos Beqiraj tallied four goals for Montenegro in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for 10 games).

In seven World Cup qualifiers, Nebojsa Kosovic failed to score a goal but registered three assists (17th in UEFA).

Sead Haksabanovic did not score but had two assists during the qualifiers.

Risto Radunovic had one goal and one assist for Montenegro in World Cup qualifying.

Romania Players to Watch

Romania's last World Cup qualifying cycle featured two goals and two assists from Ianis Hagi.

Dennis Man scored two goals with zero assists in eight World Cup qualifying matches for Romania.

Razvan Marin registered two assists for Romania without putting one past the keeper in 10 World Cup qualifying matches.

In 36 games for Cagliari in Serie A, Marin had six assists (19th). He didn't score any goals.

Nicolae Stanciu contributed to Romania's cause with one goal and one assist in the last World Cup qualifying (playing in 10 matches).

Montenegro Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Romania June 4 - Home Finland June 7 - Away Bosnia & Herzegovina June 11 - Home Romania June 14 - Away

Romania Schedule