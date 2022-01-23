Montpellier HSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature AS Monaco against Montpellier HSC, with action beginning from Stade de la Mosson at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league, with 33 points. Montpellier HSC is ninth, with 31.
How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. AS Monaco
- Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Mosson
Montpellier HSC and AS Monaco Stats
- AS Monaco puts up 1.6 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC allows 1.3 per game (11th in league).
- Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is sixth in the league, at +10.
- In terms of goal differential, Montpellier HSC is seventh in the league, at +6.
AS Monaco Key Players
- Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 20 games (first in league).
- The second-leading scorer for AS Monaco is Sofiane Diop, who has six goals in 20 games.
- AS Monaco's leader in assists is Caio Henrique, who has five in 21 league appearances.
Montpellier HSC Key Players
- Montpellier HSC is led by Gaetan Laborde, with 10 goals in 21 games (fifth in league).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Andy Delort, with eight goals (on 2.2 shots per game) in 19 league appearances.
- Montpellier HSC's top facilitator is Teji Savanier, with eight assists in 18 games (second in league).
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Home
1/9/2022
FC Nantes
D 0-0
Away
1/16/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 4-0
Home
1/23/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
2/5/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
2/13/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
2/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Angers
W 4-1
Home
1/16/2022
Strasbourg
L 3-1
Away
1/19/2022
Troyes
L 1-0
Home
1/23/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
2/5/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
2/13/2022
Lille
-
Home
2/20/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
