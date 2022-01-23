Montpellier HSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature AS Monaco against Montpellier HSC, with action beginning from Stade de la Mosson at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league, with 33 points. Montpellier HSC is ninth, with 31.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. AS Monaco

Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Match Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier HSC and AS Monaco Stats

AS Monaco puts up 1.6 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC allows 1.3 per game (11th in league).

Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.1 per game (fifth in league).

In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is sixth in the league, at +10.

In terms of goal differential, Montpellier HSC is seventh in the league, at +6.

AS Monaco Key Players

Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 20 games (first in league).

The second-leading scorer for AS Monaco is Sofiane Diop, who has six goals in 20 games.

AS Monaco's leader in assists is Caio Henrique, who has five in 21 league appearances.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Montpellier HSC is led by Gaetan Laborde, with 10 goals in 21 games (fifth in league).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Andy Delort, with eight goals (on 2.2 shots per game) in 19 league appearances.

Montpellier HSC's top facilitator is Teji Savanier, with eight assists in 18 games (second in league).

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Stade Rennes W 2-1 Home 1/9/2022 FC Nantes D 0-0 Away 1/16/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 4-0 Home 1/23/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away 2/5/2022 Olympique Lyon - Home 2/13/2022 FC Lorient - Home 2/20/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away

Montpellier HSC Schedule