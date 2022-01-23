Montpellier HSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature AS Monaco against Montpellier HSC, with action beginning from Stade de la Mosson at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league, with 33 points. Montpellier HSC is ninth, with 31.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. AS Monaco

  • Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Mosson
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montpellier HSC and AS Monaco Stats

  • AS Monaco puts up 1.6 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC allows 1.3 per game (11th in league).
  • Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is sixth in the league, at +10.
  • In terms of goal differential, Montpellier HSC is seventh in the league, at +6.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 20 games (first in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for AS Monaco is Sofiane Diop, who has six goals in 20 games.
  • AS Monaco's leader in assists is Caio Henrique, who has five in 21 league appearances.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

  • Montpellier HSC is led by Gaetan Laborde, with 10 goals in 21 games (fifth in league).
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Andy Delort, with eight goals (on 2.2 shots per game) in 19 league appearances.
  • Montpellier HSC's top facilitator is Teji Savanier, with eight assists in 18 games (second in league).

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Stade Rennes

W 2-1

Home

1/9/2022

FC Nantes

D 0-0

Away

1/16/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 4-0

Home

1/23/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

2/5/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

2/13/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

2/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Angers

W 4-1

Home

1/16/2022

Strasbourg

L 3-1

Away

1/19/2022

Troyes

L 1-0

Home

1/23/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

2/5/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

2/13/2022

Lille

-

Home

2/20/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Montpellier HSC vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
