How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Metz will take to the pitch against Montpellier HSC on Sunday, May 1 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade de la Mosson gets underway at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 42 points, Montpellier HSC is 12th in the league table. FC Metz has 24 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. FC Metz
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Mosson
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Montpellier HSC and FC Metz Stats
- Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is giving up 1.8 per game (17th in league).
- FC Metz is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.9 goals per game), and Montpellier HSC is 14th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
- Montpellier HSC has a goal differential of -5 on the season, which is 12th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 19th in the league, at -31.
Montpellier HSC Key Players
- Montpellier HSC is led by Sepe Elye Wahi, who has nine goals in 34 games (21st in league).
- Teji Savanier has eight goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Montpellier HSC.
- Montpellier HSC's leader in assists is Savanier, who has nine in 29 league appearances.
FC Metz Key Players
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Stade Reims
D 0-0
Home
4/20/2022
RC Lens
L 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 5-2
Away
5/1/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
5/8/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
5/14/2022
PSG
-
Home
5/21/2022
Angers
-
Away
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Clermont Foot 63
D 1-1
Home
4/20/2022
FC Lorient
L 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 1-0
Home
5/1/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
5/8/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angers
-
Home
5/21/2022
PSG
-
Away
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Montpellier HSC vs. FC Metz
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)