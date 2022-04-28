FC Metz will take to the pitch against Montpellier HSC on Sunday, May 1 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade de la Mosson gets underway at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 42 points, Montpellier HSC is 12th in the league table. FC Metz has 24 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. FC Metz

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Mosson

Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier HSC and FC Metz Stats

Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is giving up 1.8 per game (17th in league).

FC Metz is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.9 goals per game), and Montpellier HSC is 14th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).

Montpellier HSC has a goal differential of -5 on the season, which is 12th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 19th in the league, at -31.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Montpellier HSC is led by Sepe Elye Wahi, who has nine goals in 34 games (21st in league).

Teji Savanier has eight goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Montpellier HSC.

Montpellier HSC's leader in assists is Savanier, who has nine in 29 league appearances.

FC Metz Key Players

Montpellier HSC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Stade Reims D 0-0 Home 4/20/2022 RC Lens L 2-0 Away 4/23/2022 Olympique Lyon L 5-2 Away 5/1/2022 FC Metz - Home 5/8/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 5/14/2022 PSG - Home 5/21/2022 Angers - Away

FC Metz Schedule