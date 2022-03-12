Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's action in Ligue 1 will see Montpellier HSC take on OGC Nice. The game at Stade de la Mosson gets underway at 11:00 AM ET. With 50 points, Nice is currently second in the league table. Montpellier HSC has 37 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Nice
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Mosson
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Montpellier HSC and Nice Stats
- Nice scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC gives up 1.5 per game (13th in league).
- Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Nice is giving up 0.8 per match (first in league).
- Nice has a goal differential of +17 on the season, which is third in the league.
- Montpellier HSC has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Nice is led by Amine Gouiri, who has 10 goals (on 35 shots) in 27 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Nice is Andy Delort, who has nine goals in 24 games.
- Gouiri has six assists in 27 games -- tops on Nice, and seventh in the league.
Montpellier HSC Key Players
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Angers
W 1-0
Home
2/26/2022
Strasbourg
D 0-0
Away
3/5/2022
PSG
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
3/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
4/3/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
4/10/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
FC Lorient
W 1-0
Away
2/25/2022
Stade Rennes
L 4-2
Home
3/6/2022
FC Nantes
L 2-0
Away
3/12/2022
Nice
-
Home
3/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
4/3/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
4/10/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
Montpellier vs. Nice
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)