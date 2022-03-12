Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's action in Ligue 1 will see Montpellier HSC take on OGC Nice. The game at Stade de la Mosson gets underway at 11:00 AM ET. With 50 points, Nice is currently second in the league table. Montpellier HSC has 37 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Nice

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Mosson
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier HSC and Nice Stats

  • Nice scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC gives up 1.5 per game (13th in league).
  • Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Nice is giving up 0.8 per match (first in league).
  • Nice has a goal differential of +17 on the season, which is third in the league.
  • Montpellier HSC has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Nice Key Players

  • Nice is led by Amine Gouiri, who has 10 goals (on 35 shots) in 27 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Nice is Andy Delort, who has nine goals in 24 games.
  • Gouiri has six assists in 27 games -- tops on Nice, and seventh in the league.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Angers

W 1-0

Home

2/26/2022

Strasbourg

D 0-0

Away

3/5/2022

PSG

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

3/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

4/3/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

4/10/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

FC Lorient

W 1-0

Away

2/25/2022

Stade Rennes

L 4-2

Home

3/6/2022

FC Nantes

L 2-0

Away

3/12/2022

Nice

-

Home

3/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

4/3/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

4/10/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Montpellier vs. Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
