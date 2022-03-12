Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Saturday's action in Ligue 1 will see Montpellier HSC take on OGC Nice. The game at Stade de la Mosson gets underway at 11:00 AM ET. With 50 points, Nice is currently second in the league table. Montpellier HSC has 37 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Nice

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier HSC and Nice Stats

Nice scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC gives up 1.5 per game (13th in league).

Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Nice is giving up 0.8 per match (first in league).

Nice has a goal differential of +17 on the season, which is third in the league.

Montpellier HSC has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Nice Key Players

Nice is led by Amine Gouiri, who has 10 goals (on 35 shots) in 27 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Nice is Andy Delort, who has nine goals in 24 games.

Gouiri has six assists in 27 games -- tops on Nice, and seventh in the league.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Angers W 1-0 Home 2/26/2022 Strasbourg D 0-0 Away 3/5/2022 PSG W 1-0 Home 3/12/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away 3/20/2022 Olympique Marseille - Away 4/3/2022 Stade Rennes - Home 4/10/2022 RC Lens - Away

Montpellier HSC Schedule