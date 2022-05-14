Montpellier HSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier HSC will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, May 14. The game at Stade de la Mosson starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG currently has 80 points, and is first in the league. Montpellier HSC has 43 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. PSG

Montpellier HSC and PSG Stats

PSG is scoring 2.3 goals per game (first in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC is conceding 1.5 per match (15th in league).

Montpellier HSC has scored 49 goals in 36 games (ninth in Ligue 1), and PSG has given up 36 in 36 (second in league).

PSG's goal differential is +45, first in the league.

Montpellier HSC has a goal differential of -6 on the season, which ranks 13th in the league.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 25 goals (on 113 shots) in 33 league games.

The second-leading scorer for PSG is Neymar, who has 12 goals in 21 games.

PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 16 in 33 games (first in league).

Montpellier HSC Key Players

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 RC Lens D 1-1 Home 4/29/2022 Strasbourg D 3-3 Away 5/8/2022 Troyes D 2-2 Home 5/14/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away 5/21/2022 FC Metz - Home

Montpellier HSC Schedule