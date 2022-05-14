Montpellier HSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier HSC will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, May 14. The game at Stade de la Mosson starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG currently has 80 points, and is first in the league. Montpellier HSC has 43 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. PSG
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Mosson
Montpellier HSC and PSG Stats
- PSG is scoring 2.3 goals per game (first in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC is conceding 1.5 per match (15th in league).
- Montpellier HSC has scored 49 goals in 36 games (ninth in Ligue 1), and PSG has given up 36 in 36 (second in league).
- PSG's goal differential is +45, first in the league.
- Montpellier HSC has a goal differential of -6 on the season, which ranks 13th in the league.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 25 goals (on 113 shots) in 33 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for PSG is Neymar, who has 12 goals in 21 games.
- PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 16 in 33 games (first in league).
Montpellier HSC Key Players
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
RC Lens
D 1-1
Home
4/29/2022
Strasbourg
D 3-3
Away
5/8/2022
Troyes
D 2-2
Home
5/14/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
5/21/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 5-2
Away
5/1/2022
FC Metz
D 2-2
Home
5/8/2022
Clermont Foot 63
L 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
PSG
-
Home
5/21/2022
Angers
-
Away
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Montpellier HSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
