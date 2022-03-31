Skip to main content

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade Brest 29 visits Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Montpellier HSC is currently 11th in the league, with 41 points. Stade Brest 29 is 13th, with 35.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Brest 29

Montpellier HSC and Stade Brest 29 Stats

  • Montpellier HSC scores 1.5 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 concedes 1.5 per match (15th in league).
  • Stade Brest 29 is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Montpellier HSC is 12th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
  • Montpellier HSC's goal differential is +3, which ranks ninth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Stade Brest 29 is 13th in the league, at -7.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

  • Montpellier HSC is led by Stephy Mavididi, who has eight goals (on 32 shots) in 23 league games.
  • Sepe Elye Wahi is Montpellier HSC's joint top scorer this season, with eight goals (on 20 shots, 0.7 per game) in 29 league appearances.
  • Teji Savanier is Montpellier HSC's leader in assists, with eight in 24 league appearances.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

FC Nantes

L 2-0

Away

3/12/2022

Nice

D 0-0

Home

3/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 2-0

Away

4/3/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

4/10/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

4/17/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

4/20/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

RC Lens

W 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 4-1

Home

3/20/2022

Angers

L 1-0

Away

4/3/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

4/10/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

4/16/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

4/20/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
