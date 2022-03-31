Stade Brest 29 visits Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Montpellier HSC is currently 11th in the league, with 41 points. Stade Brest 29 is 13th, with 35.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Brest 29

Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier HSC and Stade Brest 29 Stats

Montpellier HSC scores 1.5 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 concedes 1.5 per match (15th in league).

Stade Brest 29 is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Montpellier HSC is 12th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).

Montpellier HSC's goal differential is +3, which ranks ninth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Stade Brest 29 is 13th in the league, at -7.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Montpellier HSC is led by Stephy Mavididi, who has eight goals (on 32 shots) in 23 league games.

Sepe Elye Wahi is Montpellier HSC's joint top scorer this season, with eight goals (on 20 shots, 0.7 per game) in 29 league appearances.

Teji Savanier is Montpellier HSC's leader in assists, with eight in 24 league appearances.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Montpellier HSC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 FC Nantes L 2-0 Away 3/12/2022 Nice D 0-0 Home 3/20/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 2-0 Away 4/3/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 4/10/2022 Olympique Marseille - Away 4/17/2022 Stade Reims - Home 4/20/2022 RC Lens - Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule