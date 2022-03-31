How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stade Brest 29 visits Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Montpellier HSC is currently 11th in the league, with 41 points. Stade Brest 29 is 13th, with 35.
Montpellier HSC and Stade Brest 29 Stats
- Montpellier HSC scores 1.5 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 concedes 1.5 per match (15th in league).
- Stade Brest 29 is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Montpellier HSC is 12th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
- Montpellier HSC's goal differential is +3, which ranks ninth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Stade Brest 29 is 13th in the league, at -7.
Montpellier HSC Key Players
- Montpellier HSC is led by Stephy Mavididi, who has eight goals (on 32 shots) in 23 league games.
- Sepe Elye Wahi is Montpellier HSC's joint top scorer this season, with eight goals (on 20 shots, 0.7 per game) in 29 league appearances.
- Teji Savanier is Montpellier HSC's leader in assists, with eight in 24 league appearances.
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
FC Nantes
L 2-0
Away
3/12/2022
Nice
D 0-0
Home
3/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 2-0
Away
4/3/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
4/10/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
4/17/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
4/20/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
RC Lens
W 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 4-1
Home
3/20/2022
Angers
L 1-0
Away
4/3/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
4/10/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
4/16/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
4/20/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
