Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stade Reims is set to meet Montpellier HSC on Sunday, April 17 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade de la Mosson gets underway at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 41 points, Montpellier HSC is currently 11th in the league table. Stade Reims has 36 points, and is in 13th place.
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Mosson
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Montpellier HSC and Stade Reims Stats
- Montpellier HSC is seventh in Ligue 1 in goals scored (44 in 31 matches), and Stade Reims is eighth in goals allowed (35 in 31).
- Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Montpellier HSC is 12th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Montpellier HSC is 11th in the league, at 0.
- Stade Reims is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -1.
Montpellier HSC Key Players
- Stephy Mavididi has eight goals in 25 games -- No. 1 on Montpellier HSC, and 25th in the league.
- Sepe Elye Wahi has eight goals in 31 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Montpellier HSC's leader in assists is Teji Savanier, who has eight in 26 games (fifth in league).
Stade Reims Key Players
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 2-0
Away
4/3/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 2-0
Away
4/17/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
4/20/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
4/23/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
5/1/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Olympique Lyon
D 0-0
Home
4/3/2022
Troyes
L 1-0
Away
4/9/2022
Stade Rennes
L 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
4/20/2022
Lille
-
Home
4/24/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
5/1/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
