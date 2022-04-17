Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade Reims is set to meet Montpellier HSC on Sunday, April 17 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade de la Mosson gets underway at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 41 points, Montpellier HSC is currently 11th in the league table. Stade Reims has 36 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Reims

Montpellier HSC and Stade Reims Stats

  • Montpellier HSC is seventh in Ligue 1 in goals scored (44 in 31 matches), and Stade Reims is eighth in goals allowed (35 in 31).
  • Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Montpellier HSC is 12th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Montpellier HSC is 11th in the league, at 0.
  • Stade Reims is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

  • Stephy Mavididi has eight goals in 25 games -- No. 1 on Montpellier HSC, and 25th in the league.
  • Sepe Elye Wahi has eight goals in 31 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Montpellier HSC's leader in assists is Teji Savanier, who has eight in 26 games (fifth in league).

Stade Reims Key Players

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 2-0

Away

4/3/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 2-0

Away

4/17/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

4/20/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

4/23/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

5/1/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Olympique Lyon

D 0-0

Home

4/3/2022

Troyes

L 1-0

Away

4/9/2022

Stade Rennes

L 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

4/20/2022

Lille

-

Home

4/24/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

5/1/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Montpellier HSC vs. Stade de Reims

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
