Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Stade Reims is set to meet Montpellier HSC on Sunday, April 17 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade de la Mosson gets underway at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 41 points, Montpellier HSC is currently 11th in the league table. Stade Reims has 36 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Reims

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier HSC and Stade Reims Stats

Montpellier HSC is seventh in Ligue 1 in goals scored (44 in 31 matches), and Stade Reims is eighth in goals allowed (35 in 31).

Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Montpellier HSC is 12th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).

In terms of goal differential, Montpellier HSC is 11th in the league, at 0.

Stade Reims is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Stephy Mavididi has eight goals in 25 games -- No. 1 on Montpellier HSC, and 25th in the league.

Sepe Elye Wahi has eight goals in 31 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Montpellier HSC's leader in assists is Teji Savanier, who has eight in 26 games (fifth in league).

Stade Reims Key Players

Montpellier HSC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 2-0 Away 4/3/2022 Stade Brest 29 L 2-1 Home 4/10/2022 Olympique Marseille L 2-0 Away 4/17/2022 Stade Reims - Home 4/20/2022 RC Lens - Away 4/23/2022 Olympique Lyon - Away 5/1/2022 FC Metz - Home

Stade Reims Schedule