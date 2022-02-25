Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

Stade Rennes and Montpellier HSC will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Friday, February 25. The game at Stade de la Mosson begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes currently has 40 points, and is fifth in the league. Montpellier HSC has 37 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Rennes

Match Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier HSC and Stade Rennes Stats

Stade Rennes has scored 47 goals in 25 matches (third in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has given up 34 in 25 (10th in league).

Montpellier HSC is fifth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (39 in 25 matches), and Stade Rennes is third in goals conceded (23 in 25).

Stade Rennes' goal differential is +24, which is second in the league.

Montpellier HSC's goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Stade Rennes is led by Gaetan Laborde, who has 12 goals in 25 games (third in league).

Martin Terrier has 12 goals in 24 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Laborde is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with five in 25 league appearances.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Stephy Mavididi is Montpellier HSC's top scorer, with eight goals (on 32 shots) in 22 league games.

Montpellier HSC's second-leading scorer is Teji Savanier, with six in 20 games.

Savanier has eight assists in 20 games -- the best mark on Montpellier HSC, and second in the entire league.

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Stade Brest 29 W 2-0 Home 2/11/2022 PSG L 1-0 Away 2/20/2022 Troyes W 4-1 Home 2/25/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away 3/6/2022 Angers - Home 3/13/2022 Olympique Lyon - Away 3/20/2022 FC Metz - Home

Montpellier HSC Schedule