Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade Rennes and Montpellier HSC will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Friday, February 25. The game at Stade de la Mosson begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes currently has 40 points, and is fifth in the league. Montpellier HSC has 37 points, and is in ninth place.

  • Match Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Mosson
  Stadium: Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier HSC and Stade Rennes Stats

  • Stade Rennes has scored 47 goals in 25 matches (third in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has given up 34 in 25 (10th in league).
  • Montpellier HSC is fifth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (39 in 25 matches), and Stade Rennes is third in goals conceded (23 in 25).
  • Stade Rennes' goal differential is +24, which is second in the league.
  • Montpellier HSC's goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Stade Rennes is led by Gaetan Laborde, who has 12 goals in 25 games (third in league).
  • Martin Terrier has 12 goals in 24 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Laborde is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with five in 25 league appearances.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

  • Stephy Mavididi is Montpellier HSC's top scorer, with eight goals (on 32 shots) in 22 league games.
  • Montpellier HSC's second-leading scorer is Teji Savanier, with six in 20 games.
  • Savanier has eight assists in 20 games -- the best mark on Montpellier HSC, and second in the entire league.

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 2-0

Home

2/11/2022

PSG

L 1-0

Away

2/20/2022

Troyes

W 4-1

Home

2/25/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

3/6/2022

Angers

-

Home

3/13/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

3/20/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 3-1

Away

2/12/2022

Lille

L 1-0

Home

2/20/2022

FC Lorient

W 1-0

Away

2/25/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

3/6/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

3/13/2022

Nice

-

Home

3/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Montpellier HSC vs. Rennes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
