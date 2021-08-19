August 19, 2021
How to Watch Mozambique vs. Spain in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mozambique takes on tournament favorite Spain in Group B of the Beach Soccer World Cup.
Author:

The opening of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup this week will allow fans to see the best teams on sand compete in the most popular sport in the world. Spain, a top contender, will kick off the action in Group B against Mozambique, which is competing in the tournament for the first time.

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Time: 11:52 a.m. ET

Channel: NBC Universo

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Though low on experience, Mozambique brings talent including Herminio Marcelino, Yuran Malate and Nelson Manuel into the mix. Manuel scored a spectacular bicycle kick goal in Mozambique's most recent victory against the Seychelles.

Spain has had a more established presence in the tournament. In 2013, Spain got as far as the finals against current host and two-time world champion Russia. Several of the players from that tournament run remain on the roster, including top goalscorer Llorenç Gómez.

A win would put Spain in a comfortable position ahead of their next group match against the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

