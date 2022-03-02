Skip to main content

How to Watch Nantes vs. Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nantes and Monaco will go head-to-head in a French Cup semifinal.

Nantes has won three of its last four games with their latest match a 0-0 tie with Metz. Its last French Cup game was almost a month ago which was a 2-0 victory over Bastia.

Quickly scoring in the match was Ludovic Blas who took a penalty kick three minutes into the match and then had a second-half goal from Randal Kolo Muani. Defending six shots on target was Rémy Descamps and was able to keep the net clear.

How to Watch Nantes vs. Monaco Today:

Game Date: Mar. 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live stream the Nantes vs. Monaco game on fuboTV:

Monaco hasn't had the same results lately as they have one loss and two draws in its last three matches. Its last French Cup match was a 2-0 victory against Amiens SC. A quick goal by Aurélien Tchouaméni five minutes into the match and an early second-half goal by Kevin Volland. Vito Mannone was able to keep a clean sheet with four shots on target.

The last time these two teams met was Jan. 9 in Ligue 1 play and ended in a 0-0 draw. Monaco leads the all-time series with 21 wins, Nantes with 11, and then nine draws. 



How To Watch

March
2
2022

Nantes vs. Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

