How to Watch Nantes vs. Monaco

Nantes has won three of its last four games with their latest match a 0-0 tie with Metz. Its last French Cup game was almost a month ago which was a 2-0 victory over Bastia.

Quickly scoring in the match was Ludovic Blas who took a penalty kick three minutes into the match and then had a second-half goal from Randal Kolo Muani. Defending six shots on target was Rémy Descamps and was able to keep the net clear.

Monaco hasn't had the same results lately as they have one loss and two draws in its last three matches. Its last French Cup match was a 2-0 victory against Amiens SC. A quick goal by Aurélien Tchouaméni five minutes into the match and an early second-half goal by Kevin Volland. Vito Mannone was able to keep a clean sheet with four shots on target.

The last time these two teams met was Jan. 9 in Ligue 1 play and ended in a 0-0 draw. Monaco leads the all-time series with 21 wins, Nantes with 11, and then nine draws.

