Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nashville SC and Atlanta United FC will meet at Nissan Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on May 21 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. Nashville SC currently has 18 points, ranking 12th overall in the league. Atlanta United FC has 15 points, and is 13th overall.
How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Nashville SC and Atlanta United FC Stats
- Nashville SC is 19th in MLS in goals scored (13 in 12 games), and Atlanta United FC is 16th in goals allowed (16 in 11).
- Atlanta United FC scores 1.5 goals per game (10th in MLS), and Nashville SC gives up 1.1 per game (seventh in league).
- Nashville SC is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
- Atlanta United FC is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +1.
Nashville SC Key Players
- Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer this season, with three goals in 12 games (59th in league).
- C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with two in 12 games (61st in league).
Atlanta United FC Key Players
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 2-0
Home
5/14/2022
Houston
L 2-0
Away
5/18/2022
Montreal
W 2-1
Home
5/21/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
5/28/2022
Colorado
-
Away
6/11/2022
San Jose
-
Home
6/19/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Chicago
W 4-1
Home
5/15/2022
New England
D 2-2
Home
5/21/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
5/28/2022
Columbus
-
Home
6/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
6/25/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
How To Watch
May
21
2022
Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
