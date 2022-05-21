Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC and Atlanta United FC will meet at Nissan Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on May 21 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. Nashville SC currently has 18 points, ranking 12th overall in the league. Atlanta United FC has 15 points, and is 13th overall.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nashville SC and Atlanta United FC Stats

Nashville SC is 19th in MLS in goals scored (13 in 12 games), and Atlanta United FC is 16th in goals allowed (16 in 11).

Atlanta United FC scores 1.5 goals per game (10th in MLS), and Nashville SC gives up 1.1 per game (seventh in league).

Nashville SC is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

Atlanta United FC is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

Nashville SC Key Players

Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer this season, with three goals in 12 games (59th in league).

Mukhtar is Nashville SC's joint top scorer this season, with three goals (on 28 shots, 2.3 per game) in 12 league appearances.

C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with two in 12 games (61st in league).

Nashville SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Real Salt Lake W 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Houston L 2-0 Away 5/18/2022 Montreal W 2-1 Home 5/21/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 5/28/2022 Colorado - Away 6/11/2022 San Jose - Home 6/19/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home

Atlanta United FC Schedule