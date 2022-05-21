Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC and Atlanta United FC will meet at Nissan Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on May 21 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. Nashville SC currently has 18 points, ranking 12th overall in the league. Atlanta United FC has 15 points, and is 13th overall.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nashville SC and Atlanta United FC Stats

  • Nashville SC is 19th in MLS in goals scored (13 in 12 games), and Atlanta United FC is 16th in goals allowed (16 in 11).
  • Atlanta United FC scores 1.5 goals per game (10th in MLS), and Nashville SC gives up 1.1 per game (seventh in league).
  • Nashville SC is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
  • Atlanta United FC is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

Nashville SC Key Players

  • Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer this season, with three goals in 12 games (59th in league).
  • Mukhtar is Nashville SC's joint top scorer this season, with three goals (on 28 shots, 2.3 per game) in 12 league appearances.
  • C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with two in 12 games (61st in league).

Atlanta United FC Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Houston

L 2-0

Away

5/18/2022

Montreal

W 2-1

Home

5/21/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

5/28/2022

Colorado

-

Away

6/11/2022

San Jose

-

Home

6/19/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Chicago

W 4-1

Home

5/15/2022

New England

D 2-2

Home

5/21/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

5/28/2022

Columbus

-

Home

6/19/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

6/25/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

