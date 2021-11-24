Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) takes selfies with fans after a draw against the New York Red Bulls at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC and Orlando City SC will meet at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on November 23 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nashville SC and Orlando City SC Stats

Nashville SC is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 13th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).

Orlando City SC is scoring 1.5 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Nashville SC is giving up 1.0 per game (first in league).

Nashville SC's goal differential is +22, which ranks second in the league.

Orlando City SC's goal differential is +2, 11th in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer this season, with 16 goals in 32 games (fifth in league).

C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 33 league games.

Nashville SC's leader in assists is Mukhtar, who has 10 in 32 games (fifth in league).

Orlando City SC Key Players

Nani is Orlando City SC's top goal-scorer this year, with 10 in 29 games (24th in league).

Daryl Dike is tied for the team lead with 10 goals (on 25 shots, 1.4 per game) in 18 league appearances.

Orlando City SC's best facilitator is Mauricio Pereyra, with eight assists (on 50 chances created) in 29 league appearances.

Nashville SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/27/2021 FC Cincinnati W 6-3 Away 10/31/2021 Orlando City SC T 1-1 Away 11/7/2021 New York T 1-1 Home 11/23/2021 Orlando City SC - Home

Orlando City SC Schedule