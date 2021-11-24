Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nashville SC and Orlando City SC will meet at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on November 23 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.
How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Nashville SC and Orlando City SC Stats
- Nashville SC is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 13th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).
- Orlando City SC is scoring 1.5 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Nashville SC is giving up 1.0 per game (first in league).
- Nashville SC's goal differential is +22, which ranks second in the league.
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is +2, 11th in the league.
Nashville SC Key Players
- Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer this season, with 16 goals in 32 games (fifth in league).
- C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 33 league games.
- Nashville SC's leader in assists is Mukhtar, who has 10 in 32 games (fifth in league).
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Nani is Orlando City SC's top goal-scorer this year, with 10 in 29 games (24th in league).
- Daryl Dike is tied for the team lead with 10 goals (on 25 shots, 1.4 per game) in 18 league appearances.
- Orlando City SC's best facilitator is Mauricio Pereyra, with eight assists (on 50 chances created) in 29 league appearances.
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
FC Cincinnati
W 6-3
Away
10/31/2021
Orlando City SC
T 1-1
Away
11/7/2021
New York
T 1-1
Home
11/23/2021
Orlando City SC
-
Home
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Columbus
L 3-2
Away
10/31/2021
Nashville SC
T 1-1
Home
11/7/2021
Montreal
W 2-0
Away
11/23/2021
Nashville SC
-
Away
How To Watch
November
23
2021
Orlando City SC at Nashville SC
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)