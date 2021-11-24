Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) takes selfies with fans after a draw against the New York Red Bulls at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) takes selfies with fans after a draw against the New York Red Bulls at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Nashville SC and Orlando City SC will meet at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on November 23 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

    How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC

    • Match Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nashville SC and Orlando City SC Stats

    • Nashville SC is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 13th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).
    • Orlando City SC is scoring 1.5 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Nashville SC is giving up 1.0 per game (first in league).
    • Nashville SC's goal differential is +22, which ranks second in the league.
    • Orlando City SC's goal differential is +2, 11th in the league.

    Nashville SC Key Players

    • Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer this season, with 16 goals in 32 games (fifth in league).
    • C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 33 league games.
    • Nashville SC's leader in assists is Mukhtar, who has 10 in 32 games (fifth in league).

    Orlando City SC Key Players

    • Nani is Orlando City SC's top goal-scorer this year, with 10 in 29 games (24th in league).
    • Daryl Dike is tied for the team lead with 10 goals (on 25 shots, 1.4 per game) in 18 league appearances.
    • Orlando City SC's best facilitator is Mauricio Pereyra, with eight assists (on 50 chances created) in 29 league appearances.

    Nashville SC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    FC Cincinnati

    W 6-3

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Orlando City SC

    T 1-1

    Away

    11/7/2021

    New York

    T 1-1

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Orlando City SC

    -

    Home

    Orlando City SC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Columbus

    L 3-2

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Nashville SC

    T 1-1

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Montreal

    W 2-0

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Nashville SC

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Orlando City SC at Nashville SC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Flames

    1 minute ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Idaho State Bengals guard Tarik Cool (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee State at Nebraska

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) takes selfies with fans after a draw against the New York Red Bulls at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kennesaw State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois State at Saint Louis

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy