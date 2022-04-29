Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (1) makes a save off a shot on goal by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Sunday will include Nashville SC playing Philadelphia Union. The two clubs will kick things off at 4:00 PM ET from Nissan Stadium, broadcast on ESPN. Nashville SC is 12th overall in the league in points, with 11. Philadelphia is third, with 17.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia

Nashville SC and Philadelphia Stats

  • Nashville SC is 24th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Philadelphia is first defensively (0.6 conceded per match).
  • Philadelphia is eighth in MLS in goals scored (12 in 8 games), and Nashville SC is ninth in goals conceded (nine in 8).
  • Nashville SC's goal differential is -1, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is third in the league, at +7.

Nashville SC Key Players

  • Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer, with two goals (on 17 shots) in eight league games.
  • C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's joint top scorer this season, with two goals (on six shots, 0.8 per game) in eight league appearances.
  • Nashville SC's leader in assists is Mukhtar, who has two in eight games (13th in league).

Philadelphia Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 2-1

Away

4/16/2022

San Jose

D 2-2

Away

4/23/2022

Los Angeles

L 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

5/8/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

5/14/2022

Houston

-

Away

5/18/2022

Montreal

-

Home

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Columbus

W 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

Toronto FC

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Montreal

D 1-1

Home

5/1/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

5/7/2022

LAFC

-

Away

5/14/2022

New York

-

Home

5/18/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
