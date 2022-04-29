How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Sunday will include Nashville SC playing Philadelphia Union. The two clubs will kick things off at 4:00 PM ET from Nissan Stadium, broadcast on ESPN. Nashville SC is 12th overall in the league in points, with 11. Philadelphia is third, with 17.
How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Nashville SC and Philadelphia Stats
- Nashville SC is 24th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Philadelphia is first defensively (0.6 conceded per match).
- Philadelphia is eighth in MLS in goals scored (12 in 8 games), and Nashville SC is ninth in goals conceded (nine in 8).
- Nashville SC's goal differential is -1, which ranks 14th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is third in the league, at +7.
Nashville SC Key Players
- Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer, with two goals (on 17 shots) in eight league games.
- C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's joint top scorer this season, with two goals (on six shots, 0.8 per game) in eight league appearances.
- Nashville SC's leader in assists is Mukhtar, who has two in eight games (13th in league).
Philadelphia Key Players
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-1
Away
4/16/2022
San Jose
D 2-2
Away
4/23/2022
Los Angeles
L 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
5/8/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
5/14/2022
Houston
-
Away
5/18/2022
Montreal
-
Home
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Columbus
W 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
Toronto FC
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Montreal
D 1-1
Home
5/1/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
5/7/2022
LAFC
-
Away
5/14/2022
New York
-
Home
5/18/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)