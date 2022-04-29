Apr 23, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (1) makes a save off a shot on goal by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Sunday will include Nashville SC playing Philadelphia Union. The two clubs will kick things off at 4:00 PM ET from Nissan Stadium, broadcast on ESPN. Nashville SC is 12th overall in the league in points, with 11. Philadelphia is third, with 17.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nashville SC and Philadelphia Stats

Nashville SC is 24th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Philadelphia is first defensively (0.6 conceded per match).

Philadelphia is eighth in MLS in goals scored (12 in 8 games), and Nashville SC is ninth in goals conceded (nine in 8).

Nashville SC's goal differential is -1, which ranks 14th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is third in the league, at +7.

Nashville SC Key Players

Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer, with two goals (on 17 shots) in eight league games.

C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's joint top scorer this season, with two goals (on six shots, 0.8 per game) in eight league appearances.

Nashville SC's leader in assists is Mukhtar, who has two in eight games (13th in league).

Nashville SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-1 Away 4/16/2022 San Jose D 2-2 Away 4/23/2022 Los Angeles L 1-0 Away 5/1/2022 Philadelphia - Home 5/8/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home 5/14/2022 Houston - Away 5/18/2022 Montreal - Home

