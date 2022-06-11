Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) celebrates his goal in the first half against the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes takes on Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on TUDN. Nashville SC is 10th overall in the league in points, with 22. San Jose is 26th, with 14.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. San Jose

Nashville SC and San Jose Stats

  • Nashville SC is 14th in MLS in goals scored (18 in 14 games), and San Jose is 28th in goals conceded (32 in 14).
  • San Jose scores 1.8 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and Nashville SC allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
  • Nashville SC is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +2.
  • San Jose's goal differential (-7) is 24th in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

  • Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer, with six goals (on 34 shots) in 14 league games.
  • C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with three (on seven chances created) in 14 league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Montreal

W 2-1

Home

5/21/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 2-2

Home

5/28/2022

Colorado

W 3-1

Away

6/11/2022

San Jose

-

Home

6/19/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

6/25/2022

DC United

-

Away

7/3/2022

Portland

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Portland

W 3-2

Home

5/22/2022

Sporting Kansas City

D 1-1

Home

5/28/2022

LAFC

L 3-2

Away

6/11/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

6/18/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

6/25/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

7/3/2022

Chicago

-

Home

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
