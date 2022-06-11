Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose Earthquakes takes on Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on TUDN. Nashville SC is 10th overall in the league in points, with 22. San Jose is 26th, with 14.
How to Watch Nashville SC vs. San Jose
- Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Nashville SC and San Jose Stats
- Nashville SC is 14th in MLS in goals scored (18 in 14 games), and San Jose is 28th in goals conceded (32 in 14).
- San Jose scores 1.8 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and Nashville SC allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
- Nashville SC is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +2.
- San Jose's goal differential (-7) is 24th in the league.
Nashville SC Key Players
- Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer, with six goals (on 34 shots) in 14 league games.
- C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with three (on seven chances created) in 14 league appearances.
San Jose Key Players
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Montreal
W 2-1
Home
5/21/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 2-2
Home
5/28/2022
Colorado
W 3-1
Away
6/11/2022
San Jose
-
Home
6/19/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
6/25/2022
DC United
-
Away
7/3/2022
Portland
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Portland
W 3-2
Home
5/22/2022
Sporting Kansas City
D 1-1
Home
5/28/2022
LAFC
L 3-2
Away
6/11/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
6/18/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
6/25/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
7/3/2022
Chicago
-
Home
