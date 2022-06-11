Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

May 28, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) celebrates his goal in the first half against the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes takes on Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on TUDN. Nashville SC is 10th overall in the league in points, with 22. San Jose is 26th, with 14.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nashville SC and San Jose Stats

Nashville SC is 14th in MLS in goals scored (18 in 14 games), and San Jose is 28th in goals conceded (32 in 14).

San Jose scores 1.8 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and Nashville SC allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).

Nashville SC is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +2.

San Jose's goal differential (-7) is 24th in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer, with six goals (on 34 shots) in 14 league games.

C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with three (on seven chances created) in 14 league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Montreal W 2-1 Home 5/21/2022 Atlanta United FC D 2-2 Home 5/28/2022 Colorado W 3-1 Away 6/11/2022 San Jose - Home 6/19/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 6/25/2022 DC United - Away 7/3/2022 Portland - Home

