Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

On Sunday, Nashville SC and Sporting Kansas City will meet in MLS action. The squads will play at 6:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks from Nissan Stadium. Nashville SC is 11th overall in the league in points, with 23. Sporting Kansas City is 28th, with 13.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Match Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nashville SC and Sporting Kansas City Stats

Nashville SC is scoring 1.2 goals per game (17th in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City is giving up 1.8 per game (25th in league).

Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Nashville SC is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).

Nashville SC has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Sporting Kansas City is 28th in the league in goal differential, at -14.

Nashville SC Key Players

Hany Mukhtar has six goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Nashville SC, and 25th in the league.

Mukhtar has six goals (on 2.5 shots per game) in 15 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Nashville SC's leader in assists is C.J. Sapong, who has three in 15 games (25th in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Atlanta United FC D 2-2 Home 5/28/2022 Colorado W 3-1 Away 6/11/2022 San Jose D 0-0 Home 6/19/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 6/25/2022 DC United - Away 7/3/2022 Portland - Home 7/9/2022 Charlotte FC - Away

