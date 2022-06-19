Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 12, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) crosses the ball against New England Revolution forward DeJuan Jones (24) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Nashville SC and Sporting Kansas City will meet in MLS action. The squads will play at 6:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks from Nissan Stadium. Nashville SC is 11th overall in the league in points, with 23. Sporting Kansas City is 28th, with 13.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nashville SC and Sporting Kansas City Stats

  • Nashville SC is scoring 1.2 goals per game (17th in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City is giving up 1.8 per game (25th in league).
  • Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Nashville SC is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
  • Nashville SC has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks eighth in the league.
  • Sporting Kansas City is 28th in the league in goal differential, at -14.

Nashville SC Key Players

  • Hany Mukhtar has six goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Nashville SC, and 25th in the league.
  • Mukhtar has six goals (on 2.5 shots per game) in 15 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Nashville SC's leader in assists is C.J. Sapong, who has three in 15 games (25th in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 2-2

Home

5/28/2022

Colorado

W 3-1

Away

6/11/2022

San Jose

D 0-0

Home

6/19/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

6/25/2022

DC United

-

Away

7/3/2022

Portland

-

Home

7/9/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

San Jose

D 1-1

Away

5/28/2022

Vancouver

L 1-0

Home

6/12/2022

New England

L 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

6/25/2022

Seattle

-

Away

7/3/2022

New York

-

Home

7/9/2022

Montreal

-

Away

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville SC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

