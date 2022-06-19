Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Nashville SC and Sporting Kansas City will meet in MLS action. The squads will play at 6:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks from Nissan Stadium. Nashville SC is 11th overall in the league in points, with 23. Sporting Kansas City is 28th, with 13.
- Match Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Nashville SC and Sporting Kansas City Stats
- Nashville SC is scoring 1.2 goals per game (17th in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City is giving up 1.8 per game (25th in league).
- Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Nashville SC is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
- Nashville SC has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Sporting Kansas City is 28th in the league in goal differential, at -14.
Nashville SC Key Players
- Hany Mukhtar has six goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Nashville SC, and 25th in the league.
- Mukhtar has six goals (on 2.5 shots per game) in 15 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Nashville SC's leader in assists is C.J. Sapong, who has three in 15 games (25th in league).
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 2-2
Home
5/28/2022
Colorado
W 3-1
Away
6/11/2022
San Jose
D 0-0
Home
6/19/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
6/25/2022
DC United
-
Away
7/3/2022
Portland
-
Home
7/9/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
San Jose
D 1-1
Away
5/28/2022
Vancouver
L 1-0
Home
6/12/2022
New England
L 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
6/25/2022
Seattle
-
Away
7/3/2022
New York
-
Home
7/9/2022
Montreal
-
Away
