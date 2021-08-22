How to Watch Nebraska at Missouri

Nebraska will take their 1-0 record on the road when they visit former Big 12 foe Missouri in women's soccer on Sunday afternoon. Nebraska took care of Western Illinois 3-0 in the first game of the season. That game combined with their two preseason games and the Cornhuskers have outscored their opponents 16-0.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nebraska did not have a fall soccer season last year but did play in a spring season starting in February. They would go just 3-5-2 in the shortened season and hopes that playing back in the right time of year and a full schedule will get them back on the winning track. They also struggled in the 2019 season, but with so much changing they feel like they can compete in a tough Big Ten conference.

Missouri lost their first game of the year to Illinois 4-0. It was a disappointing start to their season, especially after they had played well in winning their two exhibition matches. The Lady Tigers start their season off with five straight home games and hope they can get a few wins before they head out on the road.

Missouri went just 6-5-3 in the fall and spring season combined last year. Like Nebraska, they have had some struggles in recent seasons and are hoping to change their fortune. They will need to play better than they did against Illinois, though, if they expect to pick up a win against the Cornhuskers.

Regional restrictions may apply.