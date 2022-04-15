Skip to main content

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday, Necaxa and Atletico San Luis will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will battle at 8:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN from Estadio Victoria. Necaxa is currently 15th in the league table, with 14 points. Atletico San Luis is ninth, with 17.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Atletico San Luis

  • Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Victoria
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Necaxa and Atletico San Luis Stats

  • Necaxa scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis concedes 1.2 per game (fifth in league).
  • Atletico San Luis is 11th in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Necaxa is 13th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
  • Necaxa's goal differential is -4, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • Atletico San Luis' goal differential (0) is ninth in the league.

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 3-1

Away

4/2/2022

CF America

L 1-0

Home

4/7/2022

Atlas FC

L 2-1

Away

4/15/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

4/19/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

4/22/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

4/29/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Mazatlan FC

W 1-0

Home

4/6/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

D 1-1

Away

4/9/2022

Club Leon

W 2-0

Home

4/15/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

4/20/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

4/24/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

5/1/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Necaxa vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Necaxa vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Portland at Gonzaga in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
USATSI_5349656
College Baseball

How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Fresno State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
imago1000719827h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Pau FC vs AJ Auxerre

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
USATSI_18091948
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Beach Soccer El Salavador USA
Beach Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. El Salvador in Women's Beach Soccer

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy