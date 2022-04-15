Necaxa vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

On Friday, Necaxa and Atletico San Luis will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will battle at 8:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN from Estadio Victoria. Necaxa is currently 15th in the league table, with 14 points. Atletico San Luis is ninth, with 17.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Atletico San Luis

Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Victoria

Estadio Victoria Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Necaxa and Atletico San Luis Stats

Necaxa scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis concedes 1.2 per game (fifth in league).

Atletico San Luis is 11th in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Necaxa is 13th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).

Necaxa's goal differential is -4, which ranks 13th in the league.

Atletico San Luis' goal differential (0) is ninth in the league.

Necaxa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/19/2022 Pumas UNAM W 3-1 Away 4/2/2022 CF America L 1-0 Home 4/7/2022 Atlas FC L 2-1 Away 4/15/2022 Atletico San Luis - Home 4/19/2022 Tigres UANL - Home 4/22/2022 Puebla FC - Away 4/29/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Home

Atletico San Luis Schedule