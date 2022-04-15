Necaxa vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Friday, Necaxa and Atletico San Luis will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will battle at 8:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN from Estadio Victoria. Necaxa is currently 15th in the league table, with 14 points. Atletico San Luis is ninth, with 17.
Necaxa and Atletico San Luis Stats
- Necaxa scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis concedes 1.2 per game (fifth in league).
- Atletico San Luis is 11th in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Necaxa is 13th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
- Necaxa's goal differential is -4, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Atletico San Luis' goal differential (0) is ninth in the league.
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 3-1
Away
4/2/2022
CF America
L 1-0
Home
4/7/2022
Atlas FC
L 2-1
Away
4/15/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
4/19/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
4/22/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
4/29/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Mazatlan FC
W 1-0
Home
4/6/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
D 1-1
Away
4/9/2022
Club Leon
W 2-0
Home
4/15/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
4/20/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
4/24/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
5/1/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
