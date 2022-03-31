CF America visits Necaxa in Liga MX at Estadio Victoria on Saturday, April 2. The two clubs will play at 9:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF America is 15th in the league table, with 10 points. Necaxa is eighth, with 14.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. CF America

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Victoria

Estadio Victoria Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Necaxa and CF America Stats

CF America is eighth in Liga MX in goals scored (13 in 11 games), and Necaxa is 11th in goals allowed (15 in 11).

Necaxa is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per game), and CF America is 14th defensively (1.5 conceded per match).

CF America is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

Necaxa's goal differential is -2, 10th in the league.

CF America Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 CF Monterrey L 2-1 Away 3/12/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 0-0 Away 3/20/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC W 3-0 Home 4/2/2022 Necaxa - Away 4/9/2022 FC Juarez - Home 4/15/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Away 4/20/2022 Club Leon - Home

Necaxa Schedule