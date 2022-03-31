How to Watch Necaxa vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF America visits Necaxa in Liga MX at Estadio Victoria on Saturday, April 2. The two clubs will play at 9:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF America is 15th in the league table, with 10 points. Necaxa is eighth, with 14.
How to Watch Necaxa vs. CF America
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Victoria
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Necaxa and CF America Stats
- CF America is eighth in Liga MX in goals scored (13 in 11 games), and Necaxa is 11th in goals allowed (15 in 11).
- Necaxa is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per game), and CF America is 14th defensively (1.5 conceded per match).
- CF America is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.
- Necaxa's goal differential is -2, 10th in the league.
CF America Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
CF Monterrey
L 2-1
Away
3/12/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 0-0
Away
3/20/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 3-0
Home
4/2/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
4/9/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
4/15/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
4/20/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 1-0
Home
3/11/2022
Queretaro FC
W 1-0
Home
3/19/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 3-1
Away
4/2/2022
CF America
-
Home
4/7/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
4/15/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
4/19/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Necaxa vs. América
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)