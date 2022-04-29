Necaxa and Guadalajara Chivas will meet at Estadio Victoria on Friday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on April 29 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Necaxa is currently ninth in the league table, with 23 points. Guadalajara Chivas is seventh, with 23.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Guadalajara Chivas

Match Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: TUDN

Stadium: Estadio Victoria

Necaxa and Guadalajara Chivas Stats

Necaxa is scoring 1.3 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas is conceding 1.3 per game (11th in league).

Guadalajara Chivas puts up 1.5 goals per game (third in Liga MX), and Necaxa allows 1.3 per match (10th in league).

Necaxa's goal differential is +1, which is ninth in the league.

Guadalajara Chivas' goal differential (+3) is sixth in the league.

Necaxa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Atletico San Luis W 4-2 Home 4/19/2022 Tigres UANL W 2-0 Home 4/22/2022 Puebla FC W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Home

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule