How to Watch Necaxa vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Necaxa and Guadalajara Chivas will meet at Estadio Victoria on Friday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on April 29 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Necaxa is currently ninth in the league table, with 23 points. Guadalajara Chivas is seventh, with 23.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Guadalajara Chivas

Necaxa and Guadalajara Chivas Stats

  • Necaxa is scoring 1.3 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas is conceding 1.3 per game (11th in league).
  • Guadalajara Chivas puts up 1.5 goals per game (third in Liga MX), and Necaxa allows 1.3 per match (10th in league).
  • Necaxa's goal differential is +1, which is ninth in the league.
  • Guadalajara Chivas' goal differential (+3) is sixth in the league.

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Atletico San Luis

W 4-2

Home

4/19/2022

Tigres UANL

W 2-0

Home

4/22/2022

Puebla FC

W 1-0

Away

4/29/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Cruz Azul

W 1-0

Away

4/19/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 3-1

Home

4/29/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Necaxa vs. Guadalajara

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18171337
