How to Watch Necaxa vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Necaxa and Guadalajara Chivas will meet at Estadio Victoria on Friday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on April 29 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Necaxa is currently ninth in the league table, with 23 points. Guadalajara Chivas is seventh, with 23.
How to Watch Necaxa vs. Guadalajara Chivas
- Match Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Victoria
Necaxa and Guadalajara Chivas Stats
- Necaxa is scoring 1.3 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas is conceding 1.3 per game (11th in league).
- Guadalajara Chivas puts up 1.5 goals per game (third in Liga MX), and Necaxa allows 1.3 per match (10th in league).
- Necaxa's goal differential is +1, which is ninth in the league.
- Guadalajara Chivas' goal differential (+3) is sixth in the league.
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Atletico San Luis
W 4-2
Home
4/19/2022
Tigres UANL
W 2-0
Home
4/22/2022
Puebla FC
W 1-0
Away
4/29/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
Guadalajara Chivas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Cruz Azul
W 1-0
Away
4/19/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 2-1
Home
4/23/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 3-1
Home
4/29/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
