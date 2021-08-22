August 22, 2021
How to Watch Necaxa vs. Juárez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Necaxa seeks to maintain its shutout streak Sunday in Liga MX action against last-place Juárez.
After dropping the first three matches of the Liga MX Apertura season, Necaxa has recorded two straight shutouts to get back on track. The club will look to keep its winning streak alive in a Sunday showdown with Juárez.

Date: August 22, 2021

Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

You can stream the meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juárez remains winless and tied for last place in the league heading into the sixth week of the season. The team has two draws, three losses and a goal differential of minus-5.

Necaxa are riding the momentum from a 3-0 victory Tuesday over Pumas UNAM, which featured goals from Alejandro Zendejas, Alonso Escoboza and Rodrigo Aguirre. Zendejas' four goals this season rank second in the Apertura.

Juárez fell 2-1 against league-leading Club América on Wednesday. José Joaquín Esquivel received a red card late in that match, so Juárez will be without one of their top midfielders against Necaxa.

Local restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

