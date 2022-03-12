Skip to main content

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Necaxa and Queretaro FC will meet at Estadio Victoria on Friday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on March 11 at 8:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. With eight points, Necaxa is 14th in the league. Queretaro FC has eight points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Queretaro FC

  • Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Victoria
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Necaxa and Queretaro FC Stats

  • Necaxa has scored nine goals in 9 games (10th in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC has given up 10 in 8 (seventh in league).
  • Queretaro FC is 13th in Liga MX in goals scored (eight in 8 matches), and Necaxa is 13th in goals conceded (14 in 9).
  • Necaxa has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 15th in the league.
  • Queretaro FC's goal differential (-2) is 10th in the league.

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Club Leon

L 1-0

Home

3/1/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 0-0

Away

3/4/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 1-0

Home

3/11/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

3/19/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

4/2/2022

CF America

-

Home

4/7/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

Queretaro FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Mazatlan FC

W 2-0

Home

2/24/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Home

3/1/2022

CF America

D 1-1

Away

3/11/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

3/17/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

4/3/2022

Club Leon

-

Away

4/10/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Necaxa vs. Querétaro

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

