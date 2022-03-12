Necaxa and Queretaro FC will meet at Estadio Victoria on Friday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on March 11 at 8:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. With eight points, Necaxa is 14th in the league. Queretaro FC has eight points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Queretaro FC

Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Victoria

Estadio Victoria Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Necaxa and Queretaro FC Stats

Necaxa has scored nine goals in 9 games (10th in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC has given up 10 in 8 (seventh in league).

Queretaro FC is 13th in Liga MX in goals scored (eight in 8 matches), and Necaxa is 13th in goals conceded (14 in 9).

Necaxa has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 15th in the league.

Queretaro FC's goal differential (-2) is 10th in the league.

Necaxa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Club Leon L 1-0 Home 3/1/2022 Mazatlan FC D 0-0 Away 3/4/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC L 1-0 Home 3/11/2022 Queretaro FC - Home 3/19/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away 4/2/2022 CF America - Home 4/7/2022 Atlas FC - Away

Queretaro FC Schedule