How to Watch Necaxa vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Necaxa and Queretaro FC will meet at Estadio Victoria on Friday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on March 11 at 8:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. With eight points, Necaxa is 14th in the league. Queretaro FC has eight points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Necaxa vs. Queretaro FC
- Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Victoria
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Necaxa and Queretaro FC Stats
- Necaxa has scored nine goals in 9 games (10th in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC has given up 10 in 8 (seventh in league).
- Queretaro FC is 13th in Liga MX in goals scored (eight in 8 matches), and Necaxa is 13th in goals conceded (14 in 9).
- Necaxa has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 15th in the league.
- Queretaro FC's goal differential (-2) is 10th in the league.
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Club Leon
L 1-0
Home
3/1/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 0-0
Away
3/4/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 1-0
Home
3/11/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
3/19/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
4/2/2022
CF America
-
Home
4/7/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
Queretaro FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Mazatlan FC
W 2-0
Home
2/24/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Home
3/1/2022
CF America
D 1-1
Away
3/11/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
3/17/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
4/3/2022
Club Leon
-
Away
4/10/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
