Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tigres UANL travels to meet Necaxa in Liga MX at Estadio Victoria on Tuesday, April 19. The two teams will square off at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. With 32 points, Tigres UANL is first in the league table. Necaxa has 17 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL
- Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Victoria
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Necaxa and Tigres UANL Stats
- Tigres UANL is scoring 2.1 goals per match (first in Liga MX), and Necaxa is conceding 1.4 per game (13th in league).
- Necaxa is 10th in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is fourth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
- Tigres UANL's goal differential is +14, which ranks first in the league.
- Necaxa's goal differential is -2, which is 11th in the league.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
CF Pachuca
L 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
Queretaro FC
W 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 3-0
Home
4/19/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
4/23/2022
CF America
-
Home
4/30/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
CF America
L 1-0
Home
4/7/2022
Atlas FC
L 2-1
Away
4/15/2022
Atletico San Luis
W 4-2
Home
4/19/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
4/22/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
4/29/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
How To Watch
April
19
2022
Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)