Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Tigres UANL travels to meet Necaxa in Liga MX at Estadio Victoria on Tuesday, April 19. The two teams will square off at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. With 32 points, Tigres UANL is first in the league table. Necaxa has 17 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Victoria

Necaxa and Tigres UANL Stats

Tigres UANL is scoring 2.1 goals per match (first in Liga MX), and Necaxa is conceding 1.4 per game (13th in league).

Necaxa is 10th in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is fourth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).

Tigres UANL's goal differential is +14, which ranks first in the league.

Necaxa's goal differential is -2, which is 11th in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 CF Pachuca L 2-1 Away 4/10/2022 Queretaro FC W 1-0 Away 4/16/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC W 3-0 Home 4/19/2022 Necaxa - Away 4/23/2022 CF America - Home 4/30/2022 Atlas FC - Away

Necaxa Schedule