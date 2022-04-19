Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL travels to meet Necaxa in Liga MX at Estadio Victoria on Tuesday, April 19. The two teams will square off at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. With 32 points, Tigres UANL is first in the league table. Necaxa has 17 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL

Necaxa and Tigres UANL Stats

  • Tigres UANL is scoring 2.1 goals per match (first in Liga MX), and Necaxa is conceding 1.4 per game (13th in league).
  • Necaxa is 10th in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is fourth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
  • Tigres UANL's goal differential is +14, which ranks first in the league.
  • Necaxa's goal differential is -2, which is 11th in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

CF Pachuca

L 2-1

Away

4/10/2022

Queretaro FC

W 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 3-0

Home

4/19/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

4/23/2022

CF America

-

Home

4/30/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

CF America

L 1-0

Home

4/7/2022

Atlas FC

L 2-1

Away

4/15/2022

Atletico San Luis

W 4-2

Home

4/19/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

4/22/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

4/29/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

