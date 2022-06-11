Netherlands vs. Poland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Poland hits the pitch against Netherlands at De Kuip on Saturday, June 11. The two squads will battle at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Poland

Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: De Kuip

De Kuip Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Netherlands and Poland Stats

Netherlands has scored six goals in two matches in this tournament (sixth in UEFA Nations League), and Poland has allowed seven goals in two games (50th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Netherlands scored 33 goals (3.3 per game) and Poland gave up 11 goals (1.0 per game).

Poland has scored three goals in two games in this tournament (19th in UEFA Nations League), and Netherlands has conceded two goals in two games (13th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Poland scored 32 goals (2.9 per game) and Netherlands gave up eight goals (0.8 per game).

Netherlands' goal difference (+4) is sixth in the UEFA Nations League (and it was +25 in World Cup qualifying).

Poland is 46th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -4 (and was +21 in World Cup qualifying).

Netherlands Players to Watch

Netherlands' Memphis Depay has two goals (no assists) in this tournament, and had 12 goals and eight assists in World Cup qualifying.

In 28 matches for FC Barcelona (LaLiga) this past season, Depay had 12 goals and two assists.

In World Cup qualifying, Davy Klaassen had four goals and four assists.

Netherlands' Steven Berghuis has one assist in the current tournament, and had two goals and three assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

During the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Georginio Wijnaldum had two goals and two assists.

Wijnaldum had one goal and two assists in 34 games for Paris Saint-Germain last season in Ligue 1.

Poland Players to Watch

Robert Lewandowski has one goal (no assists) for Poland in this tournament. In the World Cup qualifying campaign, he had nine goals and four assists

In 34 games for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski piled up 35 goals (first) and added three assists.

During this tournament, Karol Swiderski has scored one goal (plus five goals and one assist in World Cup qualifiers).

With four goals and one assist in 12 MLS games, Swiderski has been a key part of Charlotte FC's scoring attack.

Adam Buksa netted five goals for Poland during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

New England Revolution's offense has been aided by Buksa, who has collected six goals with two assists in 10 matches in MLS.

In the most recent World Cup qualifiers, Kamil Jozwiak collected two goals and two assists.

Netherlands Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Belgium June 3 W 4-1 Away Wales June 8 W 2-1 Away Poland June 11 - Home Wales June 14 - Home Poland September 22 - Away Belgium September 25 - Home

Poland Schedule