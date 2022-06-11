Netherlands vs. Poland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Poland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Poland hits the pitch against Netherlands at De Kuip on Saturday, June 11. The two squads will battle at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Poland

Netherlands and Poland Stats

  • Netherlands has scored six goals in two matches in this tournament (sixth in UEFA Nations League), and Poland has allowed seven goals in two games (50th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Netherlands scored 33 goals (3.3 per game) and Poland gave up 11 goals (1.0 per game).
  • Poland has scored three goals in two games in this tournament (19th in UEFA Nations League), and Netherlands has conceded two goals in two games (13th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Poland scored 32 goals (2.9 per game) and Netherlands gave up eight goals (0.8 per game).
  • Netherlands' goal difference (+4) is sixth in the UEFA Nations League (and it was +25 in World Cup qualifying).
  • Poland is 46th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -4 (and was +21 in World Cup qualifying).

Netherlands Players to Watch

  • Netherlands' Memphis Depay has two goals (no assists) in this tournament, and had 12 goals and eight assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • In 28 matches for FC Barcelona (LaLiga) this past season, Depay had 12 goals and two assists.
  • In World Cup qualifying, Davy Klaassen had four goals and four assists.
  • Netherlands' Steven Berghuis has one assist in the current tournament, and had two goals and three assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • During the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Georginio Wijnaldum had two goals and two assists.
  • Wijnaldum had one goal and two assists in 34 games for Paris Saint-Germain last season in Ligue 1.

Poland Players to Watch

  • Robert Lewandowski has one goal (no assists) for Poland in this tournament. In the World Cup qualifying campaign, he had nine goals and four assists
  • In 34 games for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski piled up 35 goals (first) and added three assists.
  • During this tournament, Karol Swiderski has scored one goal (plus five goals and one assist in World Cup qualifiers).
  • With four goals and one assist in 12 MLS games, Swiderski has been a key part of Charlotte FC's scoring attack.
  • Adam Buksa netted five goals for Poland during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • New England Revolution's offense has been aided by Buksa, who has collected six goals with two assists in 10 matches in MLS.
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifiers, Kamil Jozwiak collected two goals and two assists.

Netherlands Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Belgium

June 3

W 4-1

Away

Wales

June 8

W 2-1

Away

Poland

June 11

-

Home

Wales

June 14

-

Home

Poland

September 22

-

Away

Belgium

September 25

-

Home

Poland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Wales

June 1

W 2-1

Home

Belgium

June 8

L 6-1

Away

Netherlands

June 11

-

Away

Belgium

June 14

-

Home

Netherlands

September 22

-

Home

Wales

September 25

-

Away

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Netherlands vs. Poland

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) battles for the ball against against D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin (8) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1011634045h
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas A&M vs Louisville in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 25, 2022; Montclair, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) in action against Charlotte FC during the second half at Montclair State University Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Luxembourg vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Netherlands vs. Poland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

England vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Wales vs. Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Hungary vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy