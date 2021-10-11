Netherlands leads Group G in World Cup qualifying and will face last-place Gibraltar on Monday.

Although the Netherlands currently sits atop Group G in World Cup qualifying with 16 points in seven matches, the team cannot rest on its laurels Monday, even as it faces last-place Gibraltar.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Gibraltar Online:

Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Norway sits just two points behind the Netherlands in the group, Turkey four points behind and Montenegro just five points behind.

The Dutch national team has been absolutely dominant in World Cup qualifying competition so far, boasting a plus-17 goal differential, with seven of those goals coming in its last matchup against Gibraltar, a 7–0 win on March 30.

The Netherlands field a roster loaded with top-end talent, but its leader in the attack has undoubtedly been Barcelona striker Memphis Depay, who is tied for the lead in goals scored in qualifying competition with seven in seven games.

Keeping Depay out of the back of the net will be key for Gibraltar, though that will be easier said than done, as he scored twice the last time these two nations faced off.

Tune in to follow the action at 2:25 p.m. ET on TUDNxtra 1.