Netherlands vs. Wales: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Netherlands and Wales will meet in UEFA Nations League play on Tuesday, June 14. The game at De Kuip gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Wales

Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: De Kuip

Netherlands and Wales Stats

With eight goals in three games, Netherlands is third in the UEFA Nations League. On the other side, Wales has conceded five goals in three matches, 34th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Netherlands scored 33 goals (3.3 per game) and Wales allowed 10 goals (1.0 per game).

Wales has scored three goals in three matches in this tournament (27th in UEFA Nations League), and Netherlands has conceded four goals in three matches (27th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Wales scored 17 goals (1.7 per game) and Netherlands allowed eight goals (0.8 per game).

Netherlands is sixth in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at +4 (and was +25 during its World Cup qualification campaign).

Wales is 37th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was +7 in World Cup qualifying).

Netherlands Players to Watch

Daley Blind has three assists for Netherlands in this competition (zero goals).

Memphis Depay has two goals and one assist for Netherlands in this tournament, and had 12 goals and eight assists in World Cup qualifying.

Depay had 12 goals and two assists in 28 games for FC Barcelona in LaLiga last season.

In this tournament, Davy Klaassen has one goal (plus four goals and four assists in World Cup qualifying).

Steven Berghuis has one assist for Netherlands in the current tournament, and had two goals and three assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Georginio Wijnaldum had two goals and two assists in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

With Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 this past season, Wijnaldum had one goal and two assists (in 34 games).

Wales Players to Watch

Wales' Rhys Norrington-Davies has one goal in this tournament. He does not have an assist.

Gareth Bale racked up five goals and two assists for Wales in World Cup qualifiers.

Over 13 matches for Real Madrid (LaLiga), Bale tallied one goal with zero assists.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, Daniel James had two goals and two assists.

Leeds United's James played 35 Premier League matches, tallying four goals with four assists.

Wales' Harry Wilson compiled one goal with two assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Aaron Ramsey has dished out one assist in this tournament (plus three goals in the qualification cycle for the World Cup).

Netherlands Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Belgium June 3 W 4-1 Away Wales June 8 W 2-1 Away Poland June 11 D 2-2 Home Wales June 14 - Home Poland September 22 - Away Belgium September 25 - Home

Wales Schedule