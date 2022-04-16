Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC midfielder Benjamin Bender (15) with Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution hosts Charlotte FC in MLS at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, April 16. The two clubs will face off at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. New England is currently 25th in the league in points, with four. Charlotte FC is 13th, with nine.

How to Watch New England vs. Charlotte FC

New England and Charlotte FC Stats

  • New England is 15th in MLS in goals scored (eight in 6 games), and Charlotte FC is 18th in goals conceded (nine in 7).
  • Charlotte FC puts up 1.0 goal per match (19th in MLS), and New England gives up 2.0 per match (22nd in league).
  • New England has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 19th in the league, at -2.

New England Key Players

  • Carles Gil has three goals in six games -- No. 1 on New England, and 11th in the league.
  • Sebastian Lletget has one goal (on 1.2 shots per game) in six league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Adam Buksa is New England's leader in assists, with two in four games (eighth in league).

Charlotte FC Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Charlotte FC

L 3-1

Away

4/2/2022

New York

L 1-0

Home

4/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

4/23/2022

DC United

-

Away

4/30/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

5/7/2022

Columbus

-

Home

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 2-0

Home

4/2/2022

Philadelphia

L 2-0

Away

4/10/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

New England

-

Away

4/23/2022

Colorado

-

Away

4/30/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

5/7/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Charlotte FC at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
