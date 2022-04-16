How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New England Revolution hosts Charlotte FC in MLS at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, April 16. The two clubs will face off at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. New England is currently 25th in the league in points, with four. Charlotte FC is 13th, with nine.
New England and Charlotte FC Stats
- New England is 15th in MLS in goals scored (eight in 6 games), and Charlotte FC is 18th in goals conceded (nine in 7).
- Charlotte FC puts up 1.0 goal per match (19th in MLS), and New England gives up 2.0 per match (22nd in league).
- New England has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 19th in the league, at -2.
New England Key Players
- Carles Gil has three goals in six games -- No. 1 on New England, and 11th in the league.
- Sebastian Lletget has one goal (on 1.2 shots per game) in six league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Adam Buksa is New England's leader in assists, with two in four games (eighth in league).
Charlotte FC Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Charlotte FC
L 3-1
Away
4/2/2022
New York
L 1-0
Home
4/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 3-2
Away
4/16/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
4/23/2022
DC United
-
Away
4/30/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
5/7/2022
Columbus
-
Home
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 2-0
Home
4/2/2022
Philadelphia
L 2-0
Away
4/10/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
New England
-
Away
4/23/2022
Colorado
-
Away
4/30/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
5/7/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
