Apr 30, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) controls the ball against Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor (16) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution and Columbus Crew will meet at Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will kick off on May 7 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. New England has 10 points, ranking 20th in the league. Columbus has 12 points, and is 13th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. Columbus

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England and Columbus Stats

New England is eighth in MLS in goals scored (14 in 9 matches), and Columbus is ninth in goals conceded (nine in 9).

Columbus has scored 13 goals in 9 matches (10th in MLS), and New England has conceded 16 in 9 (21st in league).

New England is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -2.

In terms of goal differential, Columbus is seventh in the league, at +4.

New England Key Players

New England is led by Carles Gil, who has three goals (on 12 shots) in nine league games.

The second-leading scorer for New England is Adam Buksa, who has two goals in seven games.

New England's leader in assists is DeJuan Jones, who has two (on 11 chances created) in nine league appearances.

Columbus Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Charlotte FC W 2-1 Home 4/23/2022 DC United L 3-2 Away 4/30/2022 Inter Miami CF W 2-0 Home 5/7/2022 Columbus - Home 5/15/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away 5/21/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 5/28/2022 Philadelphia - Home

Columbus Schedule