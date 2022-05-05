Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) controls the ball against Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor (16) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution and Columbus Crew will meet at Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will kick off on May 7 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. New England has 10 points, ranking 20th in the league. Columbus has 12 points, and is 13th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. Columbus

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England and Columbus Stats

  • New England is eighth in MLS in goals scored (14 in 9 matches), and Columbus is ninth in goals conceded (nine in 9).
  • Columbus has scored 13 goals in 9 matches (10th in MLS), and New England has conceded 16 in 9 (21st in league).
  • New England is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -2.
  • In terms of goal differential, Columbus is seventh in the league, at +4.

New England Key Players

  • New England is led by Carles Gil, who has three goals (on 12 shots) in nine league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for New England is Adam Buksa, who has two goals in seven games.
  • New England's leader in assists is DeJuan Jones, who has two (on 11 chances created) in nine league appearances.

Columbus Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

DC United

L 3-2

Away

4/30/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

Columbus

-

Home

5/15/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

5/21/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

5/28/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Orlando City SC

L 2-0

Home

4/23/2022

Sporting Kansas City

D 0-0

Away

4/30/2022

DC United

W 3-0

Home

5/7/2022

New England

-

Away

5/14/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

5/21/2022

LAFC

-

Home

5/28/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Columbus Crew at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
