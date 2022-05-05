How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New England Revolution and Columbus Crew will meet at Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will kick off on May 7 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. New England has 10 points, ranking 20th in the league. Columbus has 12 points, and is 13th overall.
How to Watch New England vs. Columbus
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and Columbus Stats
- New England is eighth in MLS in goals scored (14 in 9 matches), and Columbus is ninth in goals conceded (nine in 9).
- Columbus has scored 13 goals in 9 matches (10th in MLS), and New England has conceded 16 in 9 (21st in league).
- New England is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -2.
- In terms of goal differential, Columbus is seventh in the league, at +4.
New England Key Players
- New England is led by Carles Gil, who has three goals (on 12 shots) in nine league games.
- The second-leading scorer for New England is Adam Buksa, who has two goals in seven games.
- New England's leader in assists is DeJuan Jones, who has two (on 11 chances created) in nine league appearances.
Columbus Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Charlotte FC
W 2-1
Home
4/23/2022
DC United
L 3-2
Away
4/30/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
Columbus
-
Home
5/15/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
5/21/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
5/28/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Orlando City SC
L 2-0
Home
4/23/2022
Sporting Kansas City
D 0-0
Away
4/30/2022
DC United
W 3-0
Home
5/7/2022
New England
-
Away
5/14/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
5/21/2022
LAFC
-
Home
5/28/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
How To Watch
May
7
2022
Columbus Crew at New England Revolution
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
