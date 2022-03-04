How to Watch New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas midfielder Jader Obrian (8) reacts after the match against Toronto FC at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's action in MLS will see FC Dallas face off against New England Revolution. The game at Gillette Stadium starts at 1:30 PM ET. New England is currently 10th overall in the league in points, with one. FC Dallas is 12th, with one.

How to Watch New England vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

New England and FC Dallas Stats

New England averaged 1.9 goals per game last season (first in MLS), and FC Dallas conceded 1.6 (23rd in league).

FC Dallas was 14th in MLS offensively last season (1.4 goals per match), and New England was eighth defensively (1.2).

New England was first in the league in goal differential last season, at +24.

In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas was 21st in the league last season, at -9.

New England Key Players

Adam Buksa had 17 goals in 33 games last year.

Gustavo Bou scored 15 goals (in 31 league games).

Carles Gil's assist total hit 14 assists last season.

FC Dallas Key Players

Jader Obrian scored nine goals in 34 games last season (26th in league).

Jesus Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 games.

Ferreira had seven assists last season (15th in league).

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Portland D 2-2 Away 3/5/2022 FC Dallas - Home 3/12/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home 3/19/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 4/2/2022 New York - Home

FC Dallas Schedule