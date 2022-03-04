How to Watch New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's action in MLS will see FC Dallas face off against New England Revolution. The game at Gillette Stadium starts at 1:30 PM ET. New England is currently 10th overall in the league in points, with one. FC Dallas is 12th, with one.
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and FC Dallas Stats
- New England averaged 1.9 goals per game last season (first in MLS), and FC Dallas conceded 1.6 (23rd in league).
- FC Dallas was 14th in MLS offensively last season (1.4 goals per match), and New England was eighth defensively (1.2).
- New England was first in the league in goal differential last season, at +24.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas was 21st in the league last season, at -9.
New England Key Players
- Adam Buksa had 17 goals in 33 games last year.
- Gustavo Bou scored 15 goals (in 31 league games).
- Carles Gil's assist total hit 14 assists last season.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Jader Obrian scored nine goals in 34 games last season (26th in league).
- Jesus Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 games.
- Ferreira had seven assists last season (15th in league).
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Portland
D 2-2
Away
3/5/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
3/12/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
3/19/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
New York
-
Home
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Toronto FC
D 1-1
Home
3/5/2022
New England
-
Away
3/12/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
3/19/2022
Portland
-
Home
4/2/2022
Chicago
-
Away
