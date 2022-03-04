Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas midfielder Jader Obrian (8) reacts after the match against Toronto FC at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas midfielder Jader Obrian (8) reacts after the match against Toronto FC at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's action in MLS will see FC Dallas face off against New England Revolution. The game at Gillette Stadium starts at 1:30 PM ET. New England is currently 10th overall in the league in points, with one. FC Dallas is 12th, with one.

How to Watch New England vs. FC Dallas

New England and FC Dallas Stats

  • New England averaged 1.9 goals per game last season (first in MLS), and FC Dallas conceded 1.6 (23rd in league).
  • FC Dallas was 14th in MLS offensively last season (1.4 goals per match), and New England was eighth defensively (1.2).
  • New England was first in the league in goal differential last season, at +24.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas was 21st in the league last season, at -9.

New England Key Players

  • Adam Buksa had 17 goals in 33 games last year.
  • Gustavo Bou scored 15 goals (in 31 league games).
  • Carles Gil's assist total hit 14 assists last season.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Jader Obrian scored nine goals in 34 games last season (26th in league).
  • Jesus Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 games.
  • Ferreira had seven assists last season (15th in league).

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Portland

D 2-2

Away

3/5/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

3/12/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

3/19/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

New York

-

Home

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Toronto FC

D 1-1

Home

3/5/2022

New England

-

Away

3/12/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

3/19/2022

Portland

-

Home

4/2/2022

Chicago

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

FC Dallas at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17812486
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Sabres

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_17805389
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Rangers

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Wizards

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) embrace in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
USATSI_17821218
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
USATSI_9623487
College Hockey

How to Watch Massachusetts vs. Boston College in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
USATSI_17767632
College Baseball

How to Watch California vs. Florida State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch San Martín (T) vs. Estudiantes (RC)

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy