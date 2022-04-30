New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will feature New England Revolution against Inter Miami CF, with action getting underway from Gillette Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. New England currently has seven points, ranking 25th overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 10 points, and is 18th overall.
How to Watch New England vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New England and Inter Miami CF Stats
- New England is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Inter Miami CF is 22nd defensively (2.0 conceded per game).
- Inter Miami CF has scored nine goals in 8 games (19th in MLS), and New England has given up 16 in 8 (22nd in league).
- New England's goal differential (-4) is 22nd in the league.
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -7, 25th in the league.
New England Key Players
- Carles Gil is New England's leading scorer, with three goals (on eight shots) in eight league games.
- Brandon Bye is New England's second-leading scorer, with two goals in eight league games.
- Adam Buksa has two assists in six games -- No. 1 on New England, and 13th in the league.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 3-2
Away
4/16/2022
Charlotte FC
W 2-1
Home
4/23/2022
DC United
L 3-2
Away
4/30/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
5/7/2022
Columbus
-
Home
5/15/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
5/21/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
New England
W 3-2
Home
4/16/2022
Seattle
W 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
4/30/2022
New England
-
Away
5/7/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
5/14/2022
DC United
-
Home
5/18/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
