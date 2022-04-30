New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United defender Brad Smith (5) dribbles the ballin front of New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will feature New England Revolution against Inter Miami CF, with action getting underway from Gillette Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. New England currently has seven points, ranking 25th overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 10 points, and is 18th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. Inter Miami CF

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • New England is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Inter Miami CF is 22nd defensively (2.0 conceded per game).
  • Inter Miami CF has scored nine goals in 8 games (19th in MLS), and New England has given up 16 in 8 (22nd in league).
  • New England's goal differential (-4) is 22nd in the league.
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -7, 25th in the league.

New England Key Players

  • Carles Gil is New England's leading scorer, with three goals (on eight shots) in eight league games.
  • Brandon Bye is New England's second-leading scorer, with two goals in eight league games.
  • Adam Buksa has two assists in six games -- No. 1 on New England, and 13th in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

DC United

L 3-2

Away

4/30/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

5/7/2022

Columbus

-

Home

5/15/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

5/21/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

New England

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Seattle

W 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

4/30/2022

New England

-

Away

5/7/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

5/14/2022

DC United

-

Home

5/18/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Inter Miami CF at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
