New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

On Sunday, New England Revolution and Minnesota United FC will face off in MLS action. The squads will square off at 5:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS from Gillette Stadium. New England has 20 points, ranking 16th in the league. Minnesota United FC has 18 points, and is 17th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. Minnesota United FC

Match Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022

5:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Gillette Stadium

New England and Minnesota United FC Stats

New England scores 1.7 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Minnesota United FC gives up 1.1 per game (third in league).

Minnesota United FC scores 1.1 goals per game (25th in MLS), and New England gives up 1.7 per match (21st in league).

New England's goal differential is 0, which ranks 13th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Minnesota United FC is 13th in the league, at 0.

New England Key Players

Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer this year, with six goals in 10 games (25th in league).

New England's leader in assists is Brandon Bye, who has three (on 22 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Philadelphia D 1-1 Home 6/12/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-1 Away 6/15/2022 Orlando City SC D 1-1 Home 6/19/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 6/26/2022 Vancouver - Away 7/3/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 7/9/2022 NYCFC - Away

Minnesota United FC Schedule