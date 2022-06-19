New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, New England Revolution and Minnesota United FC will face off in MLS action. The squads will square off at 5:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS from Gillette Stadium. New England has 20 points, ranking 16th in the league. Minnesota United FC has 18 points, and is 17th overall.
How to Watch New England vs. Minnesota United FC
- Match Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New England and Minnesota United FC Stats
- New England scores 1.7 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Minnesota United FC gives up 1.1 per game (third in league).
- Minnesota United FC scores 1.1 goals per game (25th in MLS), and New England gives up 1.7 per match (21st in league).
- New England's goal differential is 0, which ranks 13th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Minnesota United FC is 13th in the league, at 0.
New England Key Players
- Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer this year, with six goals in 10 games (25th in league).
- Buksa has six goals in 10 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- New England's leader in assists is Brandon Bye, who has three (on 22 chances created) in 15 league appearances.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Home
6/12/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-1
Away
6/15/2022
Orlando City SC
D 1-1
Home
6/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
6/26/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
7/3/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
7/9/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Los Angeles
D 1-1
Home
5/22/2022
FC Dallas
W 2-1
Away
5/28/2022
NYCFC
L 1-0
Home
6/19/2022
New England
-
Away
6/25/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
6/29/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
7/3/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
How To Watch
June
19
2022
Minnesota United FC at New England Revolution
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)