How to Watch New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) reacts with midfielders Brandon Bye (15) and Sebastian Lletget (17) after making a penalty kick in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls will meet at Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will begin on April 2 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBA League Pass. New England currently has four points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. New York has seven points, and is ninth overall.

How to Watch New England vs. New York

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and New York Stats

  • New England is eighth in MLS in goals scored (six in 4 matches), and New York is ninth in goals conceded (four in 4).
  • New York has scored eight goals in 4 games (fourth in MLS), and New England has given up eight in 4 (19th in league).
  • New England has a goal differential of -2 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is fifth in the league, at +4.

New England Key Players

  • Carles Gil is New England's leading scorer this year, with two goals in four games (ninth in league).
  • Sebastian Lletget is New England's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four league games.
  • Adam Buksa is New England's leader in assists, with two in three games (fourth in league).

New York Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

FC Dallas

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 3-2

Home

3/19/2022

Charlotte FC

L 3-1

Away

4/2/2022

New York

-

Home

4/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

4/16/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

4/23/2022

DC United

-

Away

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Toronto FC

W 4-1

Away

3/13/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 1-0

Home

3/20/2022

Columbus

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

New England

-

Away

4/9/2022

Montreal

-

Home

4/16/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

4/24/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

New York Red Bulls at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
