Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) reacts with midfielders Brandon Bye (15) and Sebastian Lletget (17) after making a penalty kick in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls will meet at Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will begin on April 2 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBA League Pass. New England currently has four points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. New York has seven points, and is ninth overall.

How to Watch New England vs. New York

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England and New York Stats

New England is eighth in MLS in goals scored (six in 4 matches), and New York is ninth in goals conceded (four in 4).

New York has scored eight goals in 4 games (fourth in MLS), and New England has given up eight in 4 (19th in league).

New England has a goal differential of -2 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, New York is fifth in the league, at +4.

New England Key Players

Carles Gil is New England's leading scorer this year, with two goals in four games (ninth in league).

Sebastian Lletget is New England's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four league games.

Adam Buksa is New England's leader in assists, with two in three games (fourth in league).

New York Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 FC Dallas W 1-0 Home 3/12/2022 Real Salt Lake L 3-2 Home 3/19/2022 Charlotte FC L 3-1 Away 4/2/2022 New York - Home 4/9/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 4/16/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 4/23/2022 DC United - Away

New York Schedule