How to Watch New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls will meet at Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will begin on April 2 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBA League Pass. New England currently has four points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. New York has seven points, and is ninth overall.
How to Watch New England vs. New York
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New England and New York Stats
- New England is eighth in MLS in goals scored (six in 4 matches), and New York is ninth in goals conceded (four in 4).
- New York has scored eight goals in 4 games (fourth in MLS), and New England has given up eight in 4 (19th in league).
- New England has a goal differential of -2 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, New York is fifth in the league, at +4.
New England Key Players
- Carles Gil is New England's leading scorer this year, with two goals in four games (ninth in league).
- Sebastian Lletget is New England's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four league games.
- Adam Buksa is New England's leader in assists, with two in three games (fourth in league).
New York Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
FC Dallas
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 3-2
Home
3/19/2022
Charlotte FC
L 3-1
Away
4/2/2022
New York
-
Home
4/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
4/16/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
4/23/2022
DC United
-
Away
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Toronto FC
W 4-1
Away
3/13/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 1-0
Home
3/20/2022
Columbus
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
New England
-
Away
4/9/2022
Montreal
-
Home
4/16/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
4/24/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
How To Watch
April
2
2022
New York Red Bulls at New England Revolution
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)